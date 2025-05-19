Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Jennifer Lawrence nails postpartum couture with £3.5k designer bag
Subscribe
Jennifer Lawrence nails postpartum couture with £3.5k designer bag
Jennifer Lawrence poses during the "Die My Love" photocall at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 18, 2025 in Cannes, France© Getty Images

Jennifer Lawrence nails postpartum couture with £3.5k designer bag

The stylish new mother donned Dior to pose alongside Robert Pattinson at Cannes Film Festival

Orion Scott
Fashion Features Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

It's been a while since we’ve seen Jennifer Lawrence in full glam, given she has taken some much-needed time off from the spotlight to raise her second child with her husband, Cooke Maroney. 

Though she only gave birth just over a month ago, The Hunger Games star is back up to her old tricks, stepping out on the Cannes Film Festival red carpet in the chicest new mom ensemble. 

Posing alongside her Die, My Love co-star Robert Pattinson, Jennifer oozed laid-back luxury in a sheer floaty floral embroidered skirt and top set from Dior’s PF25 collection. 

Jennifer Lawrence during the "Die My Love" photocall at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 18, 2025 in Cannes, France wearing a full Dior look© Getty Images
The subtle yet elegant look is peak cool-mom core

The effortless nude-toned look perfectly complemented her blonde locks, which she wore out in a middle part style, her curtain bangs framing her exceptional face card. 

Every fashion fan knows that the devil is always in the details when it comes to a sleek, chic, opulent occasion look, and Jennifer proved just that. 

Jennifer Lawrence during the "Die My Love" photocall at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 18, 2025 in Cannes, France wearing a set of Dior sunglasses© Getty Images
Jennifers blonde hair is the perfect summer shade

To elevate her dreamy Dior co-ord, the 34-year-old American actress added a selection of statement accessories that style obsessives can’t get enough of. 

Jennifer Lawrence is seen during day six of the 78th Cannes Film Festival at the Palais des Festivals on May 18, 2025 in Cannes, France© WireImage
A Dior saddle bag is the epitome of luxury

Slung over one shoulder, Jennifer wore the brand's iconic ‘Saddle Bag with Strap’ in the tone ‘Golden’ while her sunglasses choice remained French Riviera chic, the coloured transparent lenses adding a touch of mystery to the whole look. 

The loveable Saddle Bag is often seen as the epitome of luxury fashion, sitting high on the handbag wishlist of fashion lovers around the world alongside the Hermés Birkin and Kelly, the Chanel quilted Double Flap and Gucci’s Jackie bag.

Jennifer Lawrence attends the Christian Dior Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on February 27, 2024 in Paris, France© Corbis via Getty Images
The actress's Dior handbag collection is a fashion lover's dream

The bag first debuted in 1999, spotted on John Galliano’s SS/2000  catwalk. The statement equestrian style then regained cult-status when Maria Grazie Churi was at the helm back in 2016, reimagining the style and making it the brand's golden goose, ultimately significantly increasing Dior's accessory sales.

Die, My Love is the new mother's latest film, which she both produced and starred in. Jennifer plays the role of a new mother (fitting), living in rural France, who develops postpartum depression and enters psychosis. From there, she struggles to maintain her sanity and the twists and turns of the horror movie begin to unfold.

Jennifer has been an ambassador for the French fashion maison since 2012, so it’s only fitting that her first postpartum public appearance was a head-to-toe look.  

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Fashion

See more

Read More