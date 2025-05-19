Nicole Kidman just wore the perfect It-girl combo of Y2K leather and low-rise jeans 

The 2025 Cannes Film Festival is in full swing, and the A-listers have gathered in the South of France to watch movies and look absolutely sensational, naturally.

Actress Nicole Kidman is a staple at the event, and attended a red carpet soiree in an ensemble delightfully different to the frothy gowns we're used to seeing her in.

For a 'Kering Women in Motion' talk and event, the Oscar winning actress balanced elegance with effortless cool and gave everything a Y2K spin.

© WireImage Nicole Kidman during her Kering Women in Motion Talk at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival

Nicole opted for a black leather jacket that was unmistakably 00s-biker inspired, complete with a corset front. Very Victoria Beckham during her solo artist years we reckon.

The star paired her amazing jacket with black jeans complete with a low waist. The jeans were slightly faded giving them that perfectly lived in look, as if this biker babe had just strutted in from the street for the event. Very rock and roll without veering into costume territory.

© WireImage A closer look at Nicole Kidman's amazing jacket

The accessories were equally thoughtful. A wide black belt with gold buckle added structure and a hint of polish, while pointy black heels - just peeking out from beneath Nicole's slightly flared hems - gave the look a refined edge, perfectly appropriate for one of the fanciest festivals of the year.

And of course, her signature super sleek hair was middle-parted and falling in glossy sheets past her shoulders.

© Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/Getty Im Nicole's beauty classics - glowing skin and super sleek hair

At an event where fashion can often mean sheer maximalism - tulle, sparkle and mesh, oh my! - Kidman's outfit is a refreshing exercise in sartorial restraint.

This is the kind of look that is so utterly wearable - polished, yet cool. And if it's good enough for a Cannes event, surely it's good enough for our Saturday night shenanigans down the pub?

So thank you Nicole for reminding us of the eternal appeal of looking unapologetically Aughts in black leather and jeans.