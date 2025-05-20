Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Jennifer Lopez just wore a slim-fitting wedding dress, and cool-girl brides are obsessed
Jennifer Lopez at the Variety Sundance Studio Presented by Audible on January 26, 2025 in a white jumpsuit© Variety via Getty Images

The actress stunned in a glamorous white gown to attend an intimate birthday party in New York on Monday night

Orion Scott
Fashion Features Writer
2 minutes ago
Wedding season is officially in full swing, which means we’re in for a few months of wholesome bridal snaps and fashion inspo from a plethora of stylish It-girls. 

Nuptial-chic ensembles are currently taking over the A-list style sphere at the moment, with many famed faces proving that you needn’t be tying the knot to wear a decadent white gown. 

The latest lust-worthy look to ooze cool-girl bride energy is Jennifer Lopez’s recent slim-fitting party look.

Spotted out and about on Monday night in New York City walking hand in hand with her BFF and voice coach Stevie Mackey, en route to a lavish birthday party for famous composer John Kander. 

Jennifer Lopez (L) and Stevie Mackey attend Ring Them Bells: A Birthday Celebration for John Kander at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre on May 19, 2025 in New York City. Jennifer wore a white gown and silver clutch bag© GC Images
JLo's look would make the dreamiest wedding look

For the lavish occasion, Jennifer settled on a slim-fitting white gown from Stephane Rolland’s FW23 collection. The satin style gown features long sleeves, a high neckline and a statement structured thigh-high slit and waist detailing accent. The dreamy dress was made all the more spectacular thanks to the embellished diamanté collar, which was designed to look like a tiered choker necklace. 

To add a few extra centimetres to her 5′ 5″ frame, the Unstoppable actress added a pair of metallic silver platform heels, fixed with diamond accents on each strap. 

Adding a touch of Old Hollywood glamour, JLo wore her long brunette locks slicked back in a ballerina bun- the perfect style to emphasise her diamond hoop earrings. 

ennifer Lopez is seen in Midtown on May 19, 2025 in New York City wearing a peach slip dress and fluffy feather jacket© GC Images
Jennifer really knows how to make a style statement

Jennifer's stunning bridal-inspired look came just hours after she was spotted in an equally as striking ensemble. Seen strutting around the city streets in a peach-toned slip dress and voluminous feather jacket. 

Kylie Jenner poses for a photo on a white sandy beach in a white lace mini dress© @kyliejenner
Kylie's glowing skin was the ultimate accessory

The award-winning singer and actress isn’t the only famed face to recently adopt the cool-girl bridal trend. On Sunday, Kylie Jenner donned the cutest luxe lace mini dress and matching thigh-high sock combo whilst on holiday in Turks and Caicos, while Irina Shayk proved the power of a sleek tailored suit while in Cannes. 

Tying the knot or not, wearing white this season is certifiably stylish. 

