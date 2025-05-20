Jennifer Lopez just wore a slim-fitting wedding dress, and cool-girl brides are obsessed

Wedding season is officially in full swing, which means we’re in for a few months of wholesome bridal snaps and fashion inspo from a plethora of stylish It-girls.

Nuptial-chic ensembles are currently taking over the A-list style sphere at the moment, with many famed faces proving that you needn’t be tying the knot to wear a decadent white gown.

The latest lust-worthy look to ooze cool-girl bride energy is Jennifer Lopez’s recent slim-fitting party look.

Spotted out and about on Monday night in New York City walking hand in hand with her BFF and voice coach Stevie Mackey, en route to a lavish birthday party for famous composer John Kander.

© GC Images JLo's look would make the dreamiest wedding look

For the lavish occasion, Jennifer settled on a slim-fitting white gown from Stephane Rolland’s FW23 collection. The satin style gown features long sleeves, a high neckline and a statement structured thigh-high slit and waist detailing accent. The dreamy dress was made all the more spectacular thanks to the embellished diamanté collar, which was designed to look like a tiered choker necklace.

To add a few extra centimetres to her 5′ 5″ frame, the Unstoppable actress added a pair of metallic silver platform heels, fixed with diamond accents on each strap.

Adding a touch of Old Hollywood glamour, JLo wore her long brunette locks slicked back in a ballerina bun- the perfect style to emphasise her diamond hoop earrings.

© GC Images Jennifer really knows how to make a style statement

Jennifer's stunning bridal-inspired look came just hours after she was spotted in an equally as striking ensemble. Seen strutting around the city streets in a peach-toned slip dress and voluminous feather jacket.

© @kyliejenner Kylie's glowing skin was the ultimate accessory

The award-winning singer and actress isn’t the only famed face to recently adopt the cool-girl bridal trend. On Sunday, Kylie Jenner donned the cutest luxe lace mini dress and matching thigh-high sock combo whilst on holiday in Turks and Caicos, while Irina Shayk proved the power of a sleek tailored suit while in Cannes.

Tying the knot or not, wearing white this season is certifiably stylish.