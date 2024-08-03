Emily Ratajkowski just proved two risque itsy bitsy bikinis are better than one

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Yes, you read that right, the queen of summer dressing and the matriarchy of the itsy bitsy bikini style just sported two in one day and they’re both equally as lust-worthy.

Posting to her Instagram story just yesterday, the author, podcast host and mother solidified her summer-style status by sharing two Instagram stories of herself on vacay mode.

© Instagram / @emrata This image just went straight to the top of our summer inspo mood board

The first itsy-bitsy bikini of Emily’s weekend away was a bright orange option from her own brand Inamorata, the same style she was spotted donning in her now-deleted “controversial Instagram post where she posed in a sunbed.

She paired her favourite Hillcrest Top in the pattern she calls Little Sun Logo with her favourite black straw cowboy hat and swapped out her usual stack of gold necklaces for her new favourite combo, a bold silver bubble ‘E’ letter necklace from Alison Lou and a silver and gold choker.

© Instagram / @emrata Even when on holiday Em still holds the street style queen title

Because all good poolside holidays usually involve multiple post-swim outfit changes, Em’s next look of the day involved a mismatched option, consisting of electric blue bottoms and a leopard print top. She paired her bold kini with a pair of baggy black and white striped sports shorts, the same cowboy-esque hat and a brown leather tote bag.

It’s no secret that EmRata prefers to wear swimwear over clothes in her spare time, often spotted in various colourways and prints while on holiday, walking her dog Colombo on the NYC streets and more than once a week on her Instagram.

Both bikini looks come just days after she was spotted on a city-break escape, sitting beachside in a cow print bikini top, and a pair of barely-there black bottoms with white stitching details.

Time and time again EmRata has proved her love for skimpy swimwear and from the looks of it she’s not done influencing our summer wardrobes.