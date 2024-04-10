Kylie Jenner's beach babe wardrobe has us super excited for summer

We are seriously lusting for sun and ready to book a holiday after Kylie Jenner’s recent Instagram posts. Getting an early start to bikini season, she shared enviable photo dump of her trip with her family and best friend, Anastasia Karanikolaou on Instagram.

The youngest Jenner sister is taking some time away on a tropical holiday and we are swooning over her summer wardrobe. As we start stowing away our winter knits and bringing out our summer clothes, we’re turning to Kylie for our inspo.

In her latest post, she sported a vintage Versace SS96 sheer bodycon floral mini dress. Ditsy florals are officially out this summer as we’re opting for an oversized, bold wildflower instead. Keeping her accessories minimal with an initial necklace and some stacked bracelets, all eyes were on the figure-hugging fit.

© Instagram / @kyliejenner We love the oversized wildflower print

This isn’t the first time on this holiday that she’s worn a vintage piece. Kylie posted a picture of herself in a black and silver Chanel rhinestone-encrusted bikini from the brand's SS95 collection - two years before she was even born.

© Instagram / @kyliejenner Kylie poses in a bikini that's older than she is

Aside from the vintage pieces, we’re adding the rest of her wardrobe to our wish list. Less is more when it comes to bikinis this year, as she posed in a skimpy bright orange strappy bikini with a dainty gold belly chain - does this officially mark the return of body jewellery?

She even gave us eveningwear holiday inspo. Metallics are a big trend across the SS24 runways and Kylie has clearly embraced this. She wore a gorgeous Galvan silver sheer gown on the beach with a slicked-back bun in front of an idyllic sunset. Kylie also wore a beige backless draped gown paired with silver statement earrings as she waded in the water for a photoshoot.

© Instagram / @kyliejenner We love this figure-hugging number

The blissful landscapes and tropical backdrops have us more than ready for a getaway, and it’s safe to say we’re going to keep a close eye on her insta for more wardrobe inspo.