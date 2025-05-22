Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Pamela Anderson's LBD and sheer tights combo is peak It-Girl
The Baywatch icon stepped out in NYC on Wednesday night in a seriously chic ensemble

Orion Scott
Fashion Features Writer
2 minutes ago
Pamela Anderson, the woman you are. 

At 57 years old, the famous (now fresh, IYKYK) face and icon proved that age is just a number when it comes to impeccable style. 

Spotted out and about on the city sidewalks of the Big Apple on Wednesday night, the blonde bombshell, known for her role in the hit 1990 series, Baywatch, oozed effortless sophistication in a full Marc Jacobs fit. 

Pamela Anderson seen in Meatpacking District on May 21, 2025 in New York City in a black mini dress and sheer tights© GC Images
This is what we call "outfit perfection"

Donning the brand’s ‘Sculptural Tweed Mini Dress’, a micro mini style fixed with two pockets on both thighs, a high neckline and a fitted waist and a set of sheer black tights, Pamela proved the power of fashion's beloved LBD. 

To elevate the sleek style, she added a set of black pointed-toe pumps, a leather ‘ Mini Dual Bag’, also from the New York-based fashion house and a set of oval-shaped glossy finish sunglasses. 

Pamela and Gigi Hadid both have the same hairstyle © GC Images
Pamela and Gigi Hadid both have the same hairstyle

Arguably the most striking piece of her outfit puzzle, and the recent talk of the town amongst beauty buffs, was her newly cut bouncy blonde bob hairstyle, worn in a swooping side part. 

The 60s inspired 'do complemented her make-up free face card and added an element of flirtatious fun to the sleek black look.

Though we’re not 100% sure where Pamela was off to, it’s likely she was en route to dine somewhere decadent, as an outfit this good deserves nothing less. 

Pamela wore Tory Burch to this years Met Gala© WireImage
Pamela wore Tory Burch to this years Met Gala

In the past few months, Canadian-American actress has solidified herself a place at the top of the A-list fashion set table, spotted at various esteemed red carpet events, including this year's Met Gala. 

When she's not walking red carpets in designer gowns, she can usually be found out and about in ensembles just as glam. 

No notes, not even a single one© GC Images
No notes, not even a single one

Just hours before she debuted her Marc Jacobs mini, she made a serious street-style statement in a rose print Marni twin-set, red heels, and white sheer head scarf look. 

It’s no secret that our list of fashion inspo girls is longer than long, and Pamela Anderson is deservingly included. 

