Emily Ratajkowski just Revived Pamela Anderson's Iconic Y2K Hat for Winter 2023

Emily Ratajkowski’s street style never ceases to get us talking.

Whether she’s showing us ways to dress with red hair this season, carrying cheugy Louis Vuitton gym bags or cancelling quiet luxury with wacky Dior outfits, the 32-year-old is the ultimate fashion muse.

After channelling Paris Hilton in a slinky chainmail dress last week, EmRata has revived the style of another Y2K icon: Pamela Anderson.

MORE: Emily Ratajkowski's most unreal street style moments

READ: Emily Ratajkowski’s vintage £1000 gym bag is bang on trend for 2023

© Ignat/Bauer-Griffin Emily stepped out in New York wearing a burnt orange fluffy bucket hat

The model and HighLow with EmRata podcast host wore black fitted trousers with a crinkle-effect leather jacket and black Adidas Sambas. Her inky-toned outfit painted the perfect blank canvas to allow her statement headpiece to shine.

Suitably dressing for the November New York weather, Emily wore a traffic-stopping oversized burnt orange fluffy bucket hat that emulated Pamela’s iconic baby pink hat she wore to the 1999 VMAs.

MORE: Emily Ratajkowski's red mini dress proves she's already in the festive spirit

READ: Emily Ratajkowski dressed as Victoria Beckham for Halloween and it is iconic

© Evan Agostini Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee at the VMA 1999

Over 20 years ago the Baywatch star paired the showstopping piece, designed by New York-based fashion designer Ivy Supersonic, with an ivory corset, bejewelled rose-print trousers and copious amounts of vibrant blue-ish purple eyeshadow on her eyelids.

Her look has become a reference point in 90s fashion history and has been revived by the likes of Megan Fox, Rihanna and Pamela herself in recent years.

in 2022 Pamela paid homage to herself (we would too if we were this iconic) at the Jacquemus Spring 2023 runway show.

© Pascal Le Segretain Pamela Anderson at "Le Raphia" Jacquemus show on December 12, 2022

She stunned in a sheer halterneck gown with a thigh-high split and feathers across the waist, paired with a wide-brimmed straw hat covered in feathers that lay just over the brim in a look that gave her iconic hat a quiet luxury makeover.

Megan Fox also recreated her look at the Audacy Beach Festival in Fort Lauderdale, Florida in December 2022 in a full Barbiecore look featuring a pink bandeau, baby pink cargo trousers and a fuzzy feathered hat.

© Jason Koerner Megan Fox in 2022

Back in 2021, Rihanna stepped out for date night with A$AP Rocky wearing a pink slip dress, a vintage Dior pink beaded necklace, Tom Ford sandals and a vintage beaded Fendi baguette bag.

EmRata gave the legendary look a street style makeover and we're utterly obsessed.