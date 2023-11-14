Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Emily Ratajkowski just revived Pamela Anderson's bizarre hat for Winter 2023

Emily Ratajkowski just Revived Pamela Anderson's Iconic Y2K Hat for Winter 2023

The model and podcast host's latest street style look paid homage to the Baywatch star's 1999 VMAs look...

Lauren Ramsay
Lauren RamsayOnline Writer
Emily Ratajkowski’s street style never ceases to get us talking.

Whether she’s showing us ways to dress with red hair this season, carrying cheugy Louis Vuitton gym bags or cancelling quiet luxury with wacky Dior outfits, the 32-year-old is the ultimate fashion muse.

After channelling Paris Hilton in a slinky chainmail dress last week, EmRata has revived the style of another Y2K icon: Pamela Anderson.

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 13: Emily Ratajkowski is seen on November 13, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Ignat/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)© Ignat/Bauer-Griffin
Emily stepped out in New York wearing a burnt orange fluffy bucket hat

The model and HighLow with EmRata podcast host wore black fitted trousers with a crinkle-effect leather jacket and black Adidas Sambas. Her inky-toned outfit painted the perfect blank canvas to allow her statement headpiece to shine. 

Suitably dressing for the November New York weather, Emily wore a traffic-stopping oversized burnt orange fluffy bucket hat that emulated Pamela’s iconic baby pink hat she wore to the 1999 VMAs.

NEW YORK - SEPT 1999: Pamela Anderson poses for a picture with husband Tommy Lee on September 9, 1999 at the MTV Video Music Awards in New York City. Anderson got her start as a Playboy Playmate before moving on to Labatt's commercials, a part in Home Improvement, before starring in Baywatch. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Liaison) © Evan Agostini
Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee at the VMA 1999

Over 20 years ago the Baywatch star paired the showstopping piece, designed by New York-based fashion designer Ivy Supersonic, with an ivory corset, bejewelled rose-print trousers and copious amounts of vibrant blue-ish purple eyeshadow on her eyelids.

Her look has become a reference point in 90s fashion history and has been revived by the likes of Megan Fox, Rihanna and Pamela herself in recent years.

in 2022 Pamela paid homage to herself (we would too if we were this iconic) at the Jacquemus Spring 2023 runway show.

LE BOURGET, FRANCE - DECEMBER 12: Pamela Anderson attends "Le Raphia" Jacquemus show on December 12, 2022 in Le Bourget, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)© Pascal Le Segretain
Pamela Anderson at "Le Raphia" Jacquemus show on December 12, 2022

She stunned in a sheer halterneck gown with a thigh-high split and feathers across the waist, paired with a wide-brimmed straw hat covered in feathers that lay just over the brim in a look that gave her iconic hat a quiet luxury makeover.

Megan Fox also recreated her look at the Audacy Beach Festival in Fort Lauderdale, Florida in December 2022 in a full Barbiecore look featuring a pink bandeau, baby pink cargo trousers and a fuzzy feathered hat.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 04: Megan Fox attends Audacy Beach Festival at Fort Lauderdale Beach on December 04, 2022 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. (Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images for Audacy )© Jason Koerner
Megan Fox in 2022

Back in 2021, Rihanna stepped out for date night with A$AP Rocky wearing a pink slip dress, a vintage Dior pink beaded necklace, Tom Ford sandals and a vintage beaded Fendi baguette bag.

EmRata gave the legendary look a street style makeover and we're utterly obsessed.

