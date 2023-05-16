Simone Ashley channels siren sass in silky Victoria Beckham gown

Sorry, but Ariel got it wrong. We want to be where the merfolk are – or at least where the actors who play them are. Stars from across the globe converged in Leicester Square on Monday night for the UK premiere of Disney’s The Little Mermaid, a live-action remake of the beloved fairy tale starring Halle Bailey and Javier Bardem. As expected, the stars aligned in style for the bash, making a splash on their red carpet with their chosen outfits.

Bridgerton star Simone Ashley ate up the red carpet in an exquisite pale peach gown by none other than Victoria Beckham. The ethereal garment, which was sourced from the brand’s Autumn/Winter 2023 collection, featured wispy mesh panels, a keyhole cut-out, a whimsical shredded hem, and a loose racer-neck style silhouette that delicately coiled around the actress’ figure.

She wore her cascading raven curls down loose in tousled beach waves and complemented by an ocean-hued smoky eye that simply screamed mermaidcore.

Simone completed her look with a white manicure and a sprinkling of gold jewels that looked as if they had been plucked from an underwater treasure trove. She stepped out in some barely-there silver heels, adding another metallic element to her sirenic aesthetic.

Victoria Beckham shared a stunning image of the 27-year-old in her peachy attire via Instagram, writing: “#VBMuse @SimoneAshley wears #VBAW23 runway look 32 to the premiere of @DisneyLittleMermaid, styled by @RebeccaCorbinMurray.”

Upon seeing images of the former Sex Education actress online, fans flocked to social media to share their thoughts: “Dress is so on point!” one wrote, while another said: “She is so beautiful! Even more excited to see this movie now that I know she’s in it.” A third followed suit, noting: “Simone - The goddess in an awesome dress,” and a fourth said: “A dream girl.”

Simone’s beautiful outfit follows another red carpet moment that will not exit our minds. Our jaws dropped upon seeing the star hit the red carpet for the world premiere of the film in a cream Versace mini dress adorned with embellishments and boasting a sealife-approved scalloped hem. A fuchsia pink asymmetrical panel splashed across the front splayed into a dramatic crumpled side train with bunched material at the hip.

Her loosely waved hair pushed back behind her ears allowed her stunning face glam to take centre stage. The 28-year-old adopts a "less is more" approach with her beauty routine, as she told Harpers Bazaar UK. "I think it’s really fun to do a loud, playful look but I like to keep it simple."

In addition to Versace and Victoria Beckham, Simone has a number of cult brands under her belt and 16Arlington’s is one of them. The Netflix star, who has formed a close relationship with the party-girl brand, opted for some sartorial sass as she graced last fashion week in checks.

Effortlessly fusing office-chic with sixties flair, the star slipped into a charcoal grey, chequered number featuring a high neckline, barely-there sleeves and a mini silhouette. She completed her aesthetic by stepping out in some black leather knee-high boots and braced the February chill in a splendid ebony ostrich feather coat.

Simone Ashley's top style moments:

