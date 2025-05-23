Princess Kate's latest outfit was a complete Princess Diana homage

On Thursday, the Princess of Wales stepped out in Scotland alongside her husband, Prince William, to attend HMS Glasgow's naming ceremony.

Her style is the epitome of timeless elegance with a modern, royal-appropriate twist. Known for her love of sharp tailoring, classic silhouettes, and a refined colour palette, Kate often champions British designers like Alexander McQueen, Jenny Packham, and Emilia Wickstead. Whether she’s attending a royal engagement in a tailored coat dress or watching Wimbledon in preppy polka dots, her outfits always strike a balance between sophistication and reliability. You may also like Princess Kate's 'naked nails' are 2025's biggest manicure trend

Princess Kate's affordable birthday mini dress and knee-high boots combo was peak Y2K chic For yesterday's outing, she once again turned to another royal-approved British designer, Suzannah London. She opted for an incredible navy coat dress featuring a contrasting white trim - a piece which nodded to the nautical nature of the occasion, whilst embodying one of this season's most coveted colour trends. The midi length, fitted silhouette, and matching hat from Philip Treacy's SS22 collection created a seamlessly elegant aesthetic. © Andrew Parsons / Kensington Palace Kate stunned in nautical navy

Kate's look nodded to her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana. In 1993, Diana attended the 50th-anniversary commemoration of the Battle of the Atlantic in Liverpool wearing an almost identical outfit but with a classic 90s edge. She oozed chic in a Catherine Walker two-piece, which also featured a white trim identical to Kate's, but Lady Di opted for a flouncy white midi skirt on her lower half.

© Getty Images The late Princess of Diana wore a similar nautical-chic outfit in 1993

Also, for spring/summer 2025, navy is the new black.

From stars like Cynthia Erivo wearing deep blue gowns on the red carpet to accessories designer Anya Hindmarch opting for a stylish navy suit to receive her DBE at Buckingham Palace and Victoria Beckham donning the coolest navy hooded jacket, the ultra-elegant hue is a firm fashion favourite for this season.

© Getty Images Cynthia Erivo wore navy to the 2025 Grammy's © Getty Images Dame Anya Hindmarch stunned in a navy two-piece to receive her Damehood

If the current Princess of Wales wears an outfit that would also be approved by the former Princess of Wales, we can guarantee that the aesthetic is elegant, ultra-chic and will stand the test of time.