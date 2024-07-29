Inside Slow Horses star Jack Lowden's top secret wedding to Saoirse Ronan

Congratulations are in order as Slow Horses actor Jack Lowden has wed his long-term partner, Saoirse Ronan. Opting for a ceremony as top secret as an MI5 mission, the couple – who began dating in 2018 – married in Jack's native Scotland.

© Getty Saoirse Ronan and Jack Lowden tied the knot in Scotland

As confirmed by the Register of Scottish Civil Marriages records, Jack and Saoirse said 'I do' at the Edinburgh Central Registrar's Office this month. According to the Irish Independent, the pair were surrounded by a handful of friends and family who were sworn to secrecy.

Jack and Saoirse, who are notoriously private, are yet to share photos from their big day. After five years together, the Mary Queen of Scots co-stars first sparked engagement rumours in July 2023, when Jack posted a photo of his love wearing what appeared to be a diamond ring.

© Getty The couple met while filming Mary Queen of Scots in 2018

Having refrained from addressing reports, news of the couple's nuptials has come as a surprise to fans. While Jack was originally born in Essex, he grew up in the Scottish village of Oxton, so the pair's decision to wed in Edinburgh is certainly sentimental.

While Jack and Saoirse prefer to keep things low-key, on occasion they have spoken about one another in interviews. Chatting to iNews in February last year, Jack opened up about working with his powerhouse girlfriend on their film, The Outrun.

"The woman is a force of nature, on- and off-screen, and utterly fearless and a brilliant leader as well," he began.

"My first love is actors. And when you're given a Ferrari like her [Saoirse], it's all about how you make everything good for the Ferrari to show off. Don't make a Ferrari do what a Renault Clio does. It's a dreadful analogy but they're like gold dust, good actors. When there's someone like that, you just have to facilitate them and you will get gold. And my God, did we."

Raving about Saoirse's acting instincts, Jack joked: "Sometimes she gives a better performance than me off camera and you're a bit like, 'Can you, erm, not?'."

As for Saoirse, the A-lister was asked about Jack's sweet Ferrari comments in an interview with Harper's Bazaar in September. Responding to them, she said: "When a person you respect as much as I do him says that, it means more than anyone else's opinion."

Prior to their nuptials, Saoirse and Jack were last spotted publicly at Glastonbury Festival, where they caught up with her Foe co-star, Paul Mescal. Following their fun-filled night, Jack shared a photo of himself cuddling Saoirse as they watched a performance among the crowds.