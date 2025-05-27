Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Angelina Jolie’s plunging backless sequinned gown is pure party perfection
Subscribe
Angelina Jolie’s plunging backless sequinned gown is pure party perfection
Digital Cover fashion-trends© WireImage

Angelina Jolie’s plunging backless sequinned gown is pure party perfection

The Oscar winning actress knows exactly how to steal the sartorial spotlight

Clare Pennington
Associate Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

As we step into summer 2025 (if someone could tell the weather that it's almost June please), we've been trawling through the fashion archives for outfit inspiration perfect for the heat wave that (hopefully) lies ahead.

Enter actress Angelina Jolie at the 1999 Golden Globes wearing the most fantastic plunging gown we have ever set eyes on.

The look perfectly aligns with this season's party wear ethos that puts flamboyant, fantastic fun centre stage.

Angelina Jolie exudes the essence of timeless Hollywood glamour. She is pictured walking into an event, flanked by men in formalwear, her posture elegant, confident, and poised. Jolie wears a breathtaking floor-length silver gown, encrusted with dazzling crystals from neckline to hem. The gown features a plunging halter neckline that flatters her décolletage and sculpted shoulders, while the fabric hugs her statuesque figure in a perfectly tailored silhouette. She wears a dark velvet wrap over her arms, which provides contrast and textural richness to the shimmering dress. Her hair is styled in a sleek, swept-back updo, letting the gown and her delicate earrings take center stage. The overall look is luminous, sensual, and powerful — a radiant embodiment of glamour with a contemporary edge.© Ron Galella Collection via Getty
Angelina Jolie looking sensational at the 56th Golden Globe Awards

Fashion has officially embraced sparkle with new found fervour and the Oscar winning actress' metallic high-shine finish makes it the perfect stand out piece, ideal for balmy summer nights.  

Summer 2025 is all about sensual maximalism - we're talking high impact, ultra polished ensembles that demand attention. The full coverage sparkle of Jolie's gown checks every box.

Whether you're dancing under the moonlight at a rooftop soiree or at a seriously fancy gala, catching the light as you walk into a room in top to toe sequins ensures that you instantly become the luminous focal point. Attention seekers - take note. 

Angelina Jolie exudes the essence of timeless Hollywood glamour. She is pictured walking into an event, flanked by men in formalwear, her posture elegant, confident, and poised. Jolie wears a breathtaking floor-length silver gown, encrusted with dazzling crystals from neckline to hem. The gown features a plunging halter neckline that flatters her décolletage and sculpted shoulders, while the fabric hugs her statuesque figure in a perfectly tailored silhouette. She wears a dark velvet wrap over her arms, which provides contrast and textural richness to the shimmering dress. Her hair is styled in a sleek, swept-back updo, letting the gown and her delicate earrings take center stage. The overall look is luminous, sensual, and powerful — a radiant embodiment of glamour with a contemporary edge.© WireImage
Angelina Jolie attended the event with her brother James

But what makes this look truly iconic is its timeless silhouette. The halter neck is a gentle nod to vintage glamour, always popular when the mercury starts rising.

The cut celebrates the form - sensual without being cliché, and thanks to the restrained colour palette, elegance is emphasised over baudy excess. 

Angelina Jolie poses with her Golden Globe award. She kisses it and stands in front of an NBC/Golden Globe backing board© Ron Galella Collection via Getty
Angelina Jolie poses with her Golden Globe award

Paired with subtle makeup and sleek hair, Jolie's minimal approach to accessorising aligns with 2025's penchant for refined opulence. The dress is the jewel and doesn't need any bedazzled add-ons to support it. 

The philosophy - wearing fewer, more luxurious things - is one that modern fashion embraces wholeheartedly, as craftsmanship and impact go hand in hand. 

For those curating a seriously impressive summer wardrobe, draw some inspiration from Jolie's classic gown and hit the spotlight asap. 

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Fashion

See more

Read More