Angelina Jolie’s plunging backless sequinned gown is pure party perfection

As we step into summer 2025 (if someone could tell the weather that it's almost June please), we've been trawling through the fashion archives for outfit inspiration perfect for the heat wave that (hopefully) lies ahead.

Enter actress Angelina Jolie at the 1999 Golden Globes wearing the most fantastic plunging gown we have ever set eyes on.

The look perfectly aligns with this season's party wear ethos that puts flamboyant, fantastic fun centre stage.

© Ron Galella Collection via Getty Angelina Jolie looking sensational at the 56th Golden Globe Awards

Fashion has officially embraced sparkle with new found fervour and the Oscar winning actress' metallic high-shine finish makes it the perfect stand out piece, ideal for balmy summer nights.

Summer 2025 is all about sensual maximalism - we're talking high impact, ultra polished ensembles that demand attention. The full coverage sparkle of Jolie's gown checks every box.

Whether you're dancing under the moonlight at a rooftop soiree or at a seriously fancy gala, catching the light as you walk into a room in top to toe sequins ensures that you instantly become the luminous focal point. Attention seekers - take note.

© WireImage Angelina Jolie attended the event with her brother James

But what makes this look truly iconic is its timeless silhouette. The halter neck is a gentle nod to vintage glamour, always popular when the mercury starts rising.

The cut celebrates the form - sensual without being cliché, and thanks to the restrained colour palette, elegance is emphasised over baudy excess.

© Ron Galella Collection via Getty Angelina Jolie poses with her Golden Globe award

Paired with subtle makeup and sleek hair, Jolie's minimal approach to accessorising aligns with 2025's penchant for refined opulence. The dress is the jewel and doesn't need any bedazzled add-ons to support it.

The philosophy - wearing fewer, more luxurious things - is one that modern fashion embraces wholeheartedly, as craftsmanship and impact go hand in hand.

For those curating a seriously impressive summer wardrobe, draw some inspiration from Jolie's classic gown and hit the spotlight asap.