Tate McRae and The Kid Laroi match in Miu Miu at The French Open
The Kid LAROI and Tate McRae attend the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 02, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California© Getty Images for Vanity Fair

The 21-year-old couple dressed to impress to spectate at the Roland Garros on Tuesday

Orion Scott
Fashion Features Writer
2 minutes ago
Move over Justin and Hailey Bieber, there’s a new seriously stylish couple on the rise, and they’re coming for your crown. 

Arguably the hottest musical couple in the world right now (sorry Selena and Benny) are Tate McRae and The Kid Laroi, and if you don’t believe us, just take a look at their recent matching Roland Garros outfits. 

Posting to both of their millions of Instagram followers on Tuesday night, the chart-topping Australian musician and American singer shared a selection of wholesome snaps from their recent romantic Parisian getaway.

The Kid Laroi and Tate McRae pose in Miu Miu at the french open© @thekidlaroi
Matching in Miu Miu is a major couple goals moment

Posing for a snap in the stands before watching Naomi Osaka and Paula Badosa go head to head in a singles match, the 21-year-old couple perfected tennis attire to a T, donning matching Miu Miu looks. 

Tate McRae poses in a Miu Miu tennis dress© @tatemcrae
Tate nailed the tennis-chic aesthetic

Tate, who recently performed at London’s O2 arena to a humble 20,000 fans, opted for a white, Miu Miu pleated tennis mini dress, accented with navy blue trim on the collar, a brown Balenciaga Rodeo Handbag, a set of sleek black sunglasses and a pair of Adidas Original sneakers.

Her enviable long brunette locks were left out in her signature waved style and her lips layered with a touch of matte veil. 

The Kid Laroi poses in cream trousers and a stripe shirt at The French Open© @thekidlaroi
The Kid Laroi matched his girlfriends energy in a tonal look

As for her famous boyfriend, The Kid Laroi, who is known for sporting Gen Z-approved baggy jeans and Romeo Beckham-esque beanies, traded in his usual streetstyle get-up for a set of cream slacks tucked into a striped white and brown Miu Miu longsleeve, leather loafers, a white cap and set of metal-framed sunglasses. 

Tate McRae and The Kid Laroi pose for a photo in the back of a car© @tatemcrae
The 21-year-old couple are one to watch in the style sphere

The stylish young couple, who have been linked since 2022 have seamlessly entered the fashion set chat, joining the likes of other stylish couples, including Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper, Cruz Beckham and Jackie Apostel and Dua Lipa and Callum Turner.

Swooning over a 21-year-old couples style wasn’t on our 2025 bingo card, but here we are. 

