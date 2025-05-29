Princess Kate's Y2K skirt suit is so on-trend for 2025 - here's why

Oh, how we love it when we spot a full circle fashion moment, seeing a trend of the moment that sparks nostalgia for a previously iconic outfit.

The latest to cause us to sit back and reminisce on a look from the past is the ever-stylish Princess of Wales.

The stylish royal has a penchant for wearing outfits that ooze preppy royal, whilst nodding to contemporary fashion, be that through colours, silhouettes or brands of the moment.

© Getty Princess Kate's khaki tweed outfit at Cheltenham in 2007 is so on-trend for 2025

One of her chicest outfits of the 2000s was the green tweed suit jacket and matching skirt that she wore to the Cheltenham Festival in 2007.

Whilst the Princess has re-worn this very jacket over recent months, the entire ensemble is bang-on-trend for 2025. Let's break it down...

The khaki colourway

Khaki is a major trend this spring/summer season. Kate herself is among the many stylish, famous faces who've donned the luxurious green hue this season, including Victoria Beckham, Daisy Edgar Jones and Shanina Shaik.

© Alamy Stock Photo Kate looked incredible in a khaki Victoria Beckham suit earlier this month © @victoriabeckham VB's own suit was seriously chic

The peplum skirt hem

Anybody who was above the age of 14 in the 2000s will remember clearly the phenomenon that was the peplum hem. Adding interest, structure and shape to even the most understated of outfits, it's back with a bang this season (whether you're on board or not). From black tie events, as demonstrated by Selena Gomez, to Simone Ashley's denim holiday fit and Kiera Knightley's luxurious Chanel gown during Paris Fashion Week AW25 - the proof is in the pudding that peplum is here to stay in 2025.

© Getty Images Keira Knightly wore a peplum Chanel gown during PFW AW25 © @simoneashley Simone Ashley donned a denim strapless puplum number in April

The fitted midi silhouette:

Mini skirts will forever remain a fashion favourite, but the fitted, knee-length midi had not been a welcomed return to the fashion set... until now. After Dua Lipa donned a leather pencil skirt last autumn, it appears that the A-listers caught wind and ran with it. Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan has championed the return of the style in all its glory, from crimson red sequinned silhouettes to grungey all-black at fashion shows.

© Corbis via Getty Images Nicola Coughlan is an avid champion of the return of the fitted midi

Looking for style inspiration for this season that's preppy and chic but also on trend? Look no further...