Aligne's new crochet dress is the versatile piece your wardrobe needs this summer

As mercury rises, so does our longing for easy dresses that we can throw on. Enter: Aligne’s SS25 collection.

Renowned for its tailoring, like the sell-out Bonnie Ponte Waisted Blazer and viral Daphne Scoop Neck Linen Blazer, Aligne is now making a strong case as the hero of your summer wardrobe - particularly in the form of its new Immy Crochet Mini Dress.

Immy Crochet Mini Dress £99 AT ALIGNE

Crochet dresses are a staple for the spring and summer fashion season, having become a steady runway feature from the 60s.

Fast forward to today, women-led brand Aligne is throwing its hat into the ring.

The Immy Crochet Mini Dress comes in a cream knit with contrasting brown stitch detailing along the seams, as well as ribbing detail at the hem and neckline.

The soft material is complemented by a shift-style cut, which creates a classic silhouette with a modern knit twist.

© Aligne Aligne's SS25 Immy Crochet Mini Dress

Priced at £99, this airy but occasion-worthy piece is no ordinary summer dress.

It’s an investment piece that will see you through events aplenty over the coming months, and can be adapted to your lifestyle.

Why we love Aligne's Immy Crochet Mini Dress Made from 100% cotton, the dress is conscious and chic

It's perfect holidays, city breaks and beach getaways alike

The timeless silhouette is ideal for dressing up and down

It's an investment piece that will stay stylish year on year

It’s versatile enough to pack for your city breaks, but can also be worn at garden parties, for al fresco dining and even your work-from-office days.

For those planning a tropical getaway, the boho style would be perfect for dinner on the sand or chucking over a bikini for a beach club.

A match made in crochet heaven

If you’re a lover of matching items (I know that co-ords are making up 80% of my wardrobe this summer), then you’re in luck.

The Immy Crochet Mini Dress comes with its very own partner in crime - a matching Camilla Buttoned Crochet Top.

Aligne's SS25 Camilla Buttoned Crochet Top

The knit waistcoat layers flawlessly over the dress, and features the very same contrasting brown stitch detailing along the seams.

Better yet, the button fastening means you can wear it open for an off-duty vibe, or keep it clasped for an air of sophistication.

Priced at £79, the V-neck top also looks chic with barrel leg jeans or linen trousers, complemented by a pair of mules or leather throngs.

East London-based Aligne is a proudly small-batch brand, so you might want to be quick to snap up your size in this crochet duo before it’s too late.

We hope you love the products we recommend. We may receive compensation via a service called Linkby when you click on the links in this article. We only collaborate with brands on Linkby that align with our values and develop products that our team approves of. Prices accurate and items in stock at time of publication.