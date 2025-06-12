Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kate Middleton's Trooping the Colour dress is perfect for brides-to-be
Catherine, Princess of Wales arrives at the Shaping Us National Symposium at the Design Museum on November 15, 2023 in London© Getty Images

Princess Kate's Trooping the Colour dress is perfect for brides-to-be

The Princess of Wales wore the most incredible wedding-approved look at the annual event

Lauren Ramsay
Fashion and Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Each year, the British Royal Family gathers on Horse Guards Parade in London to celebrate Trooping the Colour - the annual ceremonial event to mark the reigning sovereign's birthday. 

"The Trooping of the Colour has marked the official birthday of the British Sovereign for over 260 years," the Royal website explains, "Over 1400 parading soldiers, 200 horses and 400 musicians come together each June in a great display of military precision, horsemanship and fanfare to mark the Sovereign's official birthday."

While there’s no official dress code for Trooping the Colour, the unspoken rule for women leans towards elegant ensembles topped with a hat or fascinator. And when it comes to mastering this sartorial brief, no one does it quite like the Princess of Wales. Since making her debut in 2011, she’s delivered a fashion masterclass year after year - and her very first appearance still serves as timeless inspiration, particularly for brides-to-be in 2025.

Kate stunned at her debut Trooping The Colour event in 2011© UK Press via Getty Images
Kate stunned at her debut Trooping The Colour event in 2011

Kate’s inaugural outing at the prestigious event came just two months after her wedding to Prince William, setting the tone for her royal style legacy. She radiated sophistication in the Ivory Ruffle Samurai Skirt Coat by Alexander McQueen -  the same house behind her iconic bridal gown.

Catherine, Duchess Of Cambridge And Prince William At Buckingham Palace After Trooping The Colour In London. (Photo by Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)© UK Press via Getty Images
Her incredible Alexander McQueen dress is perfect for brides-to-be

The coat dress, designed in a soft off-white hue, featured a refined double-breasted silhouette with an architectural pleated skirt that added a contemporary twist. Bridal in spirit, and undeniably fashion-forward.

For the occasion, Kate styled the look with a contrasting black headpiece. But when she rewore it the following year for the Order of the Garter Service, she opted for a matching ivory fascinator by milliner Jane Corbett, complete with an ultra-feminine bow -  a look that wouldn’t look out of place at a Chelsea Old Town Hall wedding.

The-then duchess of Cambridge also wore the dress to Garter Day in 2012, paired with a matching ivory headpiece© POOL/AFP via Getty Images
The-then duchess of Cambridge also wore the dress to Garter Day in 2012, paired with a matching ivory headpiece

Over the years, the Princess has continued to evolve her Trooping the Colour style, playing with colour, structure and standout accessories. In 2024, she turned heads in a white Jenny Packham dress, elevated by a bold, striped bow detail and paired with a wide-brimmed Philip Treacy hat and pearl earrings from Cassandra Goad -  a classic monochrome moment.

We can’t wait to see what she wears this Sunday, June 15, at the 2025 celebration.

