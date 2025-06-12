Princess Kate's Trooping the Colour dress is perfect for brides-to-be

Each year, the British Royal Family gathers on Horse Guards Parade in London to celebrate Trooping the Colour - the annual ceremonial event to mark the reigning sovereign's birthday.

"The Trooping of the Colour has marked the official birthday of the British Sovereign for over 260 years," the Royal website explains, "Over 1400 parading soldiers, 200 horses and 400 musicians come together each June in a great display of military precision, horsemanship and fanfare to mark the Sovereign's official birthday."

While there’s no official dress code for Trooping the Colour, the unspoken rule for women leans towards elegant ensembles topped with a hat or fascinator. And when it comes to mastering this sartorial brief, no one does it quite like the Princess of Wales. Since making her debut in 2011, she’s delivered a fashion masterclass year after year - and her very first appearance still serves as timeless inspiration, particularly for brides-to-be in 2025.

© UK Press via Getty Images Kate stunned at her debut Trooping The Colour event in 2011

Kate’s inaugural outing at the prestigious event came just two months after her wedding to Prince William, setting the tone for her royal style legacy. She radiated sophistication in the Ivory Ruffle Samurai Skirt Coat by Alexander McQueen - the same house behind her iconic bridal gown.

© UK Press via Getty Images Her incredible Alexander McQueen dress is perfect for brides-to-be

The coat dress, designed in a soft off-white hue, featured a refined double-breasted silhouette with an architectural pleated skirt that added a contemporary twist. Bridal in spirit, and undeniably fashion-forward.

For the occasion, Kate styled the look with a contrasting black headpiece. But when she rewore it the following year for the Order of the Garter Service, she opted for a matching ivory fascinator by milliner Jane Corbett, complete with an ultra-feminine bow - a look that wouldn’t look out of place at a Chelsea Old Town Hall wedding.

© POOL/AFP via Getty Images The-then duchess of Cambridge also wore the dress to Garter Day in 2012, paired with a matching ivory headpiece

Over the years, the Princess has continued to evolve her Trooping the Colour style, playing with colour, structure and standout accessories. In 2024, she turned heads in a white Jenny Packham dress, elevated by a bold, striped bow detail and paired with a wide-brimmed Philip Treacy hat and pearl earrings from Cassandra Goad - a classic monochrome moment.

We can’t wait to see what she wears this Sunday, June 15, at the 2025 celebration.