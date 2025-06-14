Trooping the Colour 2025: the best dressed guests

London’s grandest ceremonial event once again dazzled royal watchers and fashion enthusiasts alike, as the royal family gathered for Trooping the Colour 2025.
Marking King Charles III’s official birthday, the parade saw the Mall lined with cheering crowds to get a glimpse of the monarch and Queen Camilla, the Prince and Princess of Wales, their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, the Duchess of Edinburgh and more. But beyond the pageantry and military precision, all eyes were on the royals' impeccable style choices.
Each year, the stylish royals put on a style masterclass, infusing their signature elegance with a fashion-forward edge, providing ample inspiration for special occasions, from weddings to Royal Ascot.
From Princess Kate’s stunning blue coatdress to Queen Camilla's statement accessories, these were the standout looks that defined this year’s celebration.