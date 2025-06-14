Trooping the Colour 2025: the best dressed guests

London’s grandest ceremonial event once again dazzled royal watchers and fashion enthusiasts alike, as the royal family gathered for Trooping the Colour 2025.

Marking King Charles III’s official birthday, the parade saw the Mall lined with cheering crowds to get a glimpse of the monarch and Queen Camilla, the Prince and Princess of Wales, their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, the Duchess of Edinburgh and more. But beyond the pageantry and military precision, all eyes were on the royals' impeccable style choices.

Each year, the stylish royals put on a style masterclass, infusing their signature elegance with a fashion-forward edge, providing ample inspiration for special occasions, from weddings to Royal Ascot.

From Princess Kate’s stunning blue coatdress to Queen Camilla's statement accessories, these were the standout looks that defined this year’s celebration.

© PA Images via Getty Images The Princess of Wales The stylish princess turned to royal favourite designer Catherine Walker for this year's event, wearing an incredible aquamarine coat dress featuring contrasting white lapels. She paired it with a wide-brimmed hat in the same blue hue, and diamond and pearl drop earrings.

© PA Images via Getty Images The Duchess of Edinburgh Duchess Sophie looked effortlessly radiant in an emerald green dress with a V neckline, paired with a statement gold chain and matching earrings.

© AFP via Getty Images Queen Camilla Queen Camilla looked radiant in a white coat dress featuring adornments across the collar, paired with a matching white hat and pearl jewellery.