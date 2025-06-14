Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Trooping the Colour 2025: the best dressed guests from Princess Kate to Duchess Sophie
Catherine, Princess of Wales at Horse Guards Parade during Trooping The Colour 2025 on June 14, 2025 in London, England. Trooping The Colour is a ceremonial parade celebrating the official birthday of the British Monarch. The event features over 1,400 soldiers and officers, accompanied by 200 horses. More than 400 musicians from ten different bands and Corps of Drums march and while performing. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images)© Getty Images

Trooping the Colour 2025: the best dressed guests

The British Royal Family stepped out in style to celebrate King Charles III's birthday

Lauren Ramsay
Fashion and Lifestyle Writer
40 minutes ago
London’s grandest ceremonial event once again dazzled royal watchers and fashion enthusiasts alike, as the royal family gathered for Trooping the Colour 2025.

Marking King Charles III’s official birthday, the parade saw the Mall lined with cheering crowds to get a glimpse of the monarch and Queen Camilla, the Prince and Princess of Wales, their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, the Duchess of Edinburgh and more. But beyond the pageantry and military precision, all eyes were on the royals' impeccable style choices.

Each year, the stylish royals put on a style masterclass, infusing their signature elegance with a fashion-forward edge, providing ample inspiration for special occasions, from weddings to Royal Ascot.

From Princess Kate’s stunning blue coatdress to Queen Camilla's statement accessories, these were the standout looks that defined this year’s celebration.

Princess Charlotte and the Princess of Wales leave Buckingham Palace ahead of Trooping the Colour ceremony in central London as King Charles III celebrates his official birthday. Picture date: Saturday June 14, 2025. (Photo by Aaron Chown/PA Images via Getty Images)© PA Images via Getty Images

The Princess of Wales

The stylish princess turned to royal favourite designer Catherine Walker for this year's event, wearing an incredible aquamarine coat dress featuring contrasting white lapels. She paired it with a wide-brimmed hat in the same blue hue, and diamond and pearl drop earrings.

The Duchess of Edinburgh leaves Buckingham Palace ahead of Trooping the Colour ceremony in central London as King Charles III celebrates his official birthday. Picture date: Saturday June 14, 2025. (Photo by Aaron Chown/PA Images via Getty Images)© PA Images via Getty Images

The Duchess of Edinburgh

Duchess Sophie looked effortlessly radiant in an emerald green dress with a V neckline, paired with a statement gold chain and matching earrings.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla make their way from Buckingham Palace to Horse Guards Parade © AFP via Getty Images

Queen Camilla

Queen Camilla looked radiant in a white coat dress featuring adornments across the collar, paired with a matching white hat and pearl jewellery. 

The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester arrive for the Trooping the Colour ceremony at Horse Guards Parade, central London, in celebration of King Charles III's official birthday. Picture date: Saturday June 14, 2025. (Photo by Jonathan Brady/PA Images via Getty Images)© PA Images via Getty Images

The Duchess of Gloucester

Birgitte, Duchess of Gloucester, oozed elegance in a white textured coatdress, pearl earrings, and a black pillbox hat with a delicate netted veil.

 

