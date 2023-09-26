Princess Kate's affordable chunky gold necklace is the ultimate cool-girl accessory

The Princess of Wales rocked a piece by New York-based jewellery label Laura Lombardi that's perfect for for everyday

You can always rely on the Princess of Wales to deliver in the style department, and her latest look worn to a recent engagement in Leeds has us topping up our current jewellery wish list.

Kate stepped out on Tuesday for a special visit to a textile mill, AW Hainsworth, which was formerly owned by her paternal ancestors.

The stylish royal opted for wool, championing verdant forest green. Her elegant trouser suit by Burberry felt polished and suitably autumnal now that September is drawing to a close. She matched her blazer and relaxed-fit trousers to block heel suede pumps, Emmy London's 'Josie' design.

But oozing 'Quiet Luxury', the pièce de resistance was her chunky gold chain necklace by New York-based jewellery label Laura Lombardi.

READ: Princess Kate’s 7 best styling hacks of all time

© Getty The Princess of Wales visited textile mill AW Hainsworth

According to royal fashion fans, the 41-year-old wore the brand's 'Portrait' necklace, a gold-plated T-bar chain.

In a yellow-gold hue, the piece is certainly more contemporary than some of the dazzling Royal Family heirlooms we've seen Kate wear at state balls and other engagements.

MORE: Princess Kate proves the power of this fashion editor-approved wardrobe staple

READ: Princess Kate just had a surprising Chanel fashion moment

© Getty The stylish royal wore a forest green wool suit by British heritage label Burberry

But the flattering shade and minimalist round and oval link design enabled a sense of timelessness, and the princess' chunky chain felt super useful for everyday outfit elevation.

Portrait 14kt Gold-plated Chain Necklace - Laura Lombardi

Another vote for warm-toned metals came in the form of the mother-of-three's earring choice. She styled her luxe-looking necklace alongside Shyla London's 'The Rosalia' hoop earrings, studded with radiant freshwater pearls.

READ: Princess Kate's favourite designer Sarah Burton is leaving Alexander McQueen

MORE: Princess Kate dazzles in the 'It-dress' of summer 2023

Time to give our jewellery collection a Princess Kate-inspired update…

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.