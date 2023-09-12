Princess Kate's 11 best Alexander McQueen style moments of all time

The Princess of Wales' beloved British designer label, Alexander McQueen, is soon set to feel the acute loss of its masterly creative director, Sarah Burton.

An illustrious partnership between Sarah and the future queen began more than a decade ago ahead of Princess Kate's 2011 wedding to Prince William. Sarah designed the ivory lace long-sleeved gown that Kate wore to Westminster Abbey as she made her wedding vows.

The stylish royal reportedly chose the British brand "for the beauty of its craftsmanship", and following on from the globally watched nuptials, Sarah remained the princess' designer of choice for many high-profile royal occasions, including the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in 2022 and the coronation of King Charles III earlier this year.

In honour of Sarah's new chapter, we've combed through the Princess of Wales' style archive and reflected on the outfits that remain etched upon our mind...

Hello! Fashion shares Princess Kate's best ever Alexander McQueen style moments:

The Blue Power Suit

© Getty Kate Middleton sported a tailored Alexander McQueen suit to visit at HMP High Down

The day after it was announced that Sarah Burton would be leaving Alexander McQueen after a remarkable tenure at the avant garde British fashion brand spanning two decades, Kate donned the labels 'Leaf Crepe Jacket' in amethyst paired with matching high-waisted 'Cigarette Trousers' which she paired with Gianvito Rossi's 'Gianvito 105’ navy suede pumps Kiki McDonough's 'Lauren' Gold Pavé Diamond Leaf Earrings.

Bridal beauty

© Getty Royal wedding, 2011

On a fine spring day in 2011, the world was swept up in a whirlwind of royal romance. Kate married her prince in a bespoke ivory lace gown by Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen. Featuring a nine-foot train and a skirt designed to echo the opening of a flower, the piece will go down in royal wedding history.

Gilded gown

© Getty Malaysia visit, 2012

Princess Kate looked radiant on a state trip to Malaysia in 2012 in a white short-sleeved gown, decorated with a flowy semi-sheer overlay and lavish gold adornments. She even rewore the piece at the BAFTAs in 2020.

Canadian tour

© Getty Canada tour, 2016

Channelling the Canadian flag on a tour of the country in 2016, Princess Kate opted for a white pleated dress with red contrast embroidery detailing. The piece featured a scalloped hem and she completed her look with vibrant red accessories.

Wedding guest glamour

© Getty Pippa Middleton's wedding, 2017

The stylish royal turned to her beloved label yet again in 2017 when she attended the wedding of her younger sister Pippa to hedge fund manager James Matthews. Kate wore a pale pink V-neck midi dress with a fitted bodice and soft gathering at the cuffs.

BAFTA red carpet

© Getty BAFTAs 2017

The royal was a floral dream at the 70th BAFTAs ceremony in 2017, wearing a Bardot tiered maxi with a spring-like pattern and black ribbon accents.

State banquet

© Getty State banquet, 2018

At a lavish dinner held in honour of King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands in 2018, Princess Kate wore a blue taffeta fishtail gown by Alexander McQueen.

The royal carriage

© Getty Trooping The Colour, 2019

At Trooping The Colour in 2019, Princess Kate wore a pastel yellow dress with smooth pleated lapels and a matching floral fascinator.

US State visit

© Getty State banquet, 2019

Princess Kate championed frothy texture for a state banquet held in 2019 to welcome President Donald Trump among other notable dignitaries.

40th birthday celebration

© Paolo Roversi Kate's 40th birthday photo portrait

To mark her entrance into her fifth decade, Kate was photographed by Paolo Roversi in an off-the-shoulder white number with bow detailing. Hello! Fashion's editor Jill Wanless says: "This is Kate's model moment. She looks polished, confident and more glamorous than ever before."

Coronation regality

© Getty Coronation of King Charles III, 2023

Earlier this year, Princess Kate attended the coronation of King Charles III wearing an ivory silk crepe gown. The piece was adorned with silver bullion embroidery, depicting rose, thistle, daffodil and shamrock motifs – the botanical emblems signifying the four nations. Layered over the top was the Royal Victorian Order mantle, a deep blue robe with scarlet edging.