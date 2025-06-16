Victoria Beckham just wore this top twice in one week, and it's a must-have for summer 2025

On Sunday, people around the globe took to social media to share tributes to the fatherly figures in their lives for Father's Day.

Of course, this included the Beckham's, who publicly shout from the rooftops about each other at any given moment.

Singer-turned-fashion designer Victoria Beckham shared a plethora of wholesome images, new and old, of her children, Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper with their dad, David, and snaps with her own stylish parents.

She celebrated Father's Day this year at La Petit Maison - an upscale French-Mediterranean restaurant in Mayfair, and for the occasion, she wore the same statement top that she wore earlier in the week, proving that it's a versatile must-have piece for your summer wardrobe.

© @victoriabeckham Victoria shared an image from her Father's Day 2025 celebrations on Instagram

Victoria exuded polished elegance in a dopamine-inducing red short-sleeve knit top tucked into a high-waisted, olive green tailored pencil skirt. She finished the look with sleek, glossy red pointed heels to complement her top. She wore her shoulder-length hair super sleek and opted for minimal jewellery to keep her outfit refined and effortlessly chic.

Five days prior to her Fathering Sunday outing, she stepped out in Paris wearing the exact same bright red top, this time paired with dark-wash glitzy 70s disco jeans, once again advocating for the anti-skinny jean movement.

© GC Images She wore the same bold red short-sleeved knit earlier in the week

Victoria is known for her classic, minimalistic sartorial agenda, favouring neutral colour palettes and timeless tailoring — so when she embraces a pop of colour, we take note.

When she wears the same vibrant piece twice in one week, we immediately hunt down lookalikes because it’s the ultimate sign that it’s a true wardrobe must-have.

Red might be considered tricky to style, but VB wore her statement piece in two completely different ways, proving that a bold hue can be just as versatile as her signature neutrals.