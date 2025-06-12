Victoria Beckham says ’70s disco jeans are in for summer 2025

Victoria Beckham has spoken - and her latest Parisian street style moment has confirmed it: disco denim is back.

Stepping out in the French capital this week, the fashion mogul and designer served up a masterclass in elevated ’70s dressing, with a distinctly modern twist.

Wearing a fiery red blouse tucked into a pair of ultra-high-waisted flared jeans, the former Spice Girl channelled a Studio 54 spirit that felt both nostalgic and polished. These aren’t just any flares - they’re what we’re calling disco jeans: sharp, sculpted denim that gives legs-for-days energy and a hint of retro glamour.

© GC Images Victoria Beckham made a case for the return of the flare

Accessorised with her signature oversized sunglasses and a sleek Hermès top-handle bag, the look was effortlessly chic. With her signature clean lines and confident styling, Victoria managed to make the flared silhouette feel completely current and is proof that when done right, a vintage reference can still command attention in 2025.

As for her makeup, her glowing skin peaked from under her big shades and she stuck with her signature pink toned matte lip for a stripped back yet classic glam moment.

Flared jeans have been bubbling under the surface for a few seasons now, but Beckham’s stamp of approval may be the moment they go mainstream. Whether paired with a tailored shirt for day or a slinky cami and platforms for night, disco jeans are fast becoming the most versatile piece in your summer wardrobe.

How to style disco jeans like a pro:

Tuck it in: A tucked-in blouse or slim-fit tee helps balance the proportions and shows off that high waist. Add height: Platforms or pointed heels elongate the leg and elevate the drama. The higher the better. Keep it polished: Structure is key. Think tailored blazers, sleek handbags, and sculpted tops to avoid looking too boho. Go bold with colour: Take a cue from Victoria and pair your jeans with bold block colours like red, cobalt, or emerald green all pop against dark denim. Finish with glam accents: Oversized sunglasses, gold hoops or a glossy lip will add that final disco-inspired touch.

So if you’ve been clinging onto your skinnies, consider this your sign. With Victoria Beckham leading the way, it’s time to step into something with a little more flare.