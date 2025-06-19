Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Elsa Hosk’s sheer lace Gucci micro mini is all over our heatwave mood board
Digital Cover fashion-trends© @hoskelsa

Elsa Hosk’s sheer lace Gucci micro dress is all over our heatwave moodboard

The supermodel sported a vintage LBD look that you'll want to copy all summer long

Clare Pennington
Associate Editor
2 minutes ago
If there's one thing that summer 2025 has taught us so far, it's that bombastic in-your-face ensembles are top of the sartorial pyramid as the mercury rises.

Enter supermodel Elsa Hosk, the perennial muse of effortless glamour who took to Instagram sporting the most gorgeous vintage dress we've ever clapped eyes on and we can't wait to recreate the look. 

The dress in question isn't just any old thing, it's an archival Gucci piece, from 1996 - once worn on the catwalk by iconic supermodel Linda Evangelista. This is fashion history. 

In this striking image, model Elsa Hosk is crouched gracefully in front of soft, ivory curtains that filter daylight into a warm, golden glow. She wears a vintage black lace Gucci mini dress with long sleeves and scalloped hems that delicately frame her figure. Beneath the sheer lace is a hint of shimmering green fabric, adding depth and intrigue to the monochromatic ensemble. The neckline plunges modestly, tied with a thin black string choker that wraps around her neck. Elsa finishes the look with strappy black stilettos and sharp rectangular sunglasses, her blonde hair styled in tousled waves parted down the middle. The effect is equal parts sultry and sophisticated—a modern noir bombshell.© @hoskelsa
Elsa Hosk looking fantastic in vintage Gucci

The dress is a relic from the Tom Ford for Gucci era - an iconic time in the brand's history that saw daring looks strut down the runway, oozing sex appeal. The fact that it's still utterly covetable, 30 years later is testament to the genius of the beloved creative director.

Elsa Hosk in her Gucci dress paired with green hotpants posing for the camera. She also wears black stilettos and a has a thin black choker tied around her neck© @hoskelsa
The Swedish model in her Gucci dress paired with green hotpants

We can so easily imagine Kate Moss slipping into this lacy little number and trotting to Glastonbury, she would adore the micro length and lace detail. We also think she would have approved of Elsa's masterful styling trick - pairing it with big green pants.

Micro-shorts have been doing the rounds for a little while now and count Kylie Jenner and Millie Bobby Brown as fans. But for those who aren't brave enough to step out in the teeniest of hotpants - popping a pair under a sheer mini dress nods to the trend without leaving you baring all. 

Elsa Hosk leans towards the camera, showing off her vintage black lace micro mini dress and thin black ribbon, styled as a choker necklace© @hoskelsa
Go on then, one more shot of Elsa Hosk looking fabulous

Paired with minimalist strappy black stilettos and ultra modern rectangular sunglasses, Elsa balances the femininity of the hero dress with a little edge. We're also big fans of her black choker - a playful accessory that's super easy to replicate. 

Perfect festival fare for the summer ahead, or for sitting in a beer garden sipping on an Aperol spritz. Hats off, Elsa. 

