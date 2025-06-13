Dua Lipa reveals baby news with fiancé Callum Turner in candid interview

Dua Lipa opened up about starting a family with her fiancé Callum Turner amid a smash-hit world tour and another album in the works for the pop superstar.

Speaking to British Vogue, she confirmed her engagement to the 35-year-old after months of speculation and several flashes of her gorgeous ring on social media, and shared her baby plans with the world.

Making plans

© AFP via Getty Images Dua shared her desire to have kids

Dua revealed that while the pair do want to become parents one day, starting a family would come down to timing for the singer and her actor beau.

"I'd love to have kids one day," she told the publication. "But it's like the constant question of when would there ever be a good time – how it would fit in with my job and how it would work if I went on tour, and how much time out I'd have to take."

"I think it's just one of those things that's going to happen when it happens. I love kids, but I think there's so much more to raising a child than just loving children," she said.

© Instagram The star confirmed their engagement in the interview

The 29-year-old shared how excited she was to get engaged to Callum, and detailed how he found the perfect ring for her.

"This decision to grow old together, to see a life and just, I don't know, be best friends forever – it's a really special feeling," she explained.

"I'm obsessed with [the ring]. It's so me," Dua added. "It's nice to know the person that you're going to spend the rest of your life with knows you very well."

Wedding bells

© @dualipa Dua shared that she was "obsessed" with her new ring

While the couple have been engaged since December, fans won't be hearing wedding bells any time soon due to their intense schedules.

"I want to finish my tour, Callum's shooting, so we're just enjoying this period," she said. "I've never been someone who's really thought about a wedding or dreamt about what kind of bride I would be. All of a sudden I'm like: 'Oh, what would I wear?'"

Dua and Callum first met at The River Café in London, and again in Los Angeles where a connection sparked between them.

© @dualipa They crossed paths at The River Café in London

"There's a lot of Sliding Doors moments," Dua told British Vogue, referring to the series of coincidences that connected them. "We have so many friends in common…And we both just happened to be reading the same book [when we met]."

The Boys in the Boat star is smitten with his fiancée, sharing that he wanted to spend eternity with her at the Sundance Film Festival in January, as per Us Weekly.

A new era

© Getty Images She opened up about her growing confidence

While she is not ready for children just yet, Dua shared that she is looking forward to entering her 30s, with her birthday just around the corner.

"I turn 30 in August, and I've been thinking about it a lot because your 20s are just so tumultuous in the way you think about yourself and your body," she explained to the publication. "And I don't know, now I feel like I've come to a place – I've become better at taking care of myself and working out and dancing."

"I feel the most confident I've ever felt. I feel very empowered and strong in my body," she added. "There's just so much of that that makes me really proud of my body and the way it holds me."

