Amelia Dimoldenberg's kitsch and cute London home is worlds away from Hollywood
The Academy Award red carpet correspondent and Chicken Shop Date star lives in Hackney

Amelia Dimoldenberg
Amelia Dimoldenberg has had more than a fair share of noteworthy red carpet moments. 

While you may know the YouTube broadcaster from her iconic 'News Reporter' Barbie moment at Greta Gerwig's plastic fantastic UK film premiere, or for flirting with celebrities at the Golden Globes, the 30-year-old host of Chicken Shop Date may have just landed her biggest gig yet. 

The London-born presenter has been officially announced as the Red Carpet Correspondent for the 96th Academy Awards, and will be bringing content from the floor of the Oscars across social media platforms.

The Chicken Shop Date star will be the red carpet correspondent for the Oscards

"Unbelievably excited to announce that I’m the Oscars Social Media Ambassador and Red Carpet Correspondent for the 96th Academy Awards! Lots of groundbreaking interviews to come, I can’t wait," she penned on Instagram.  

Yet when she's not brushing shoulders with Hollywood's royalty, the online It-girl can usually be found dancing in her kitsch and cute London home in Hackney, not far from where she grew up between Marylebone and Edgware Road. 

Amelia Dimoldenberg interviewing Margot Robbie at the "Barbie" European Premiere

In the glimpses she's shared of her home on Instagram, Amelia's décor appears to be as bold as her infectious personality. Take a look inside...

Amelia Dimoldenberg dances in her bedroom on an egg rug

Her bedroom - which serves as a backdrop for her latest dance videos - features floor-to-ceiling white wardrobes and a simple cream carpet, elevated with a fun egg rug.

Other angles from the star's bedroom boast minimal décor, with crisp white sheets and a boho rattan bed frame.

The star's living room is home to a cloud-like loveseat and a candy pink sofa adorned with pink and red striped cushions. 

Adding to her colourful aesthetic, Amelia's walls are decorated with vibrant prints, illuminated by the natural light that floods the room from high windows.

 

In another photo captured from inside Amelia's girly home, an original Victorian fireplace can be seen dressed with pastel-hued taper candles, as a punk pink lampshade adds a playful element to the space. 

In a touching nod to her father's favourite football team, the Chicken Shop Date presenter has a vintage Manchester United-themed mirror hanging in her lounge - the perfect spot for a selfie.

Occasionally, the star's kitchen makes an appearance in her dance videos. The slick, all-white interior of her immaculate kitchen matches the rest of her flat, which is livened up with colourful prints and fresh flowers.

