Bloomers are set to dominate festival season: Here are the best options to shop now

Ah, festival season, how we love you.
Dancing into the night surrounded by your best friends, witnessing music magic on stage (Charli XCX, you know who you are) and making lifetime memories you’ll one day tell your grandchildren about.
Aside from all the fun that comes with a summer festival, every style lover knows that the most important piece of the puzzle is always the outfit.
Each and every year, new trends erupt onto the scene. Miu Miu biker boots, sheer lace skirts, comical graphic tees, boho-blouses and bold belts were everywhere at Coachella, Primavera and Lido this year, but the most notable garment in the mix, alongside the humble head scarf, is bloomers, both long and short.
Overly versatile, which if you’re planning on enduring a multiple-day festi is an absolute must, the floaty, frilly and femme trouser style can be worn in a multitude of ways, just ask Elsa Hosk, Lily James and Iris Law.
Whatever way you’re planning on styling your bloomers this season, here are a few of our favourites on the market right now.
How we chose:
Style: Each style included in this list features a bloomer style, elasticated or tied at the hem to create a balloon style silhouette.
Price: Because you've likely already paid an arm and a leg for the festival tickets themselves, we've kept all these options under £100.
