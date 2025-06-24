Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Bloomers are set to dominate Glastonbury 2025: Here are the best options to shop now
a model for Reformation wears yellow shorts

Bloomers are set to dominate festival season: Here are the best options to shop now

Micro mini, long and three-quarter length bloomers are trending majorly right now

Orion Scott
Fashion Features Writer
2 minutes ago
Ah, festival season, how we love you. 

Dancing into the night surrounded by your best friends, witnessing music magic on stage (Charli XCX, you know who you are) and making lifetime memories you’ll one day tell your grandchildren about. 

Aside from all the fun that comes with a summer festival, every style lover knows that the most important piece of the puzzle is always the outfit. 

Elsa Hosk poses in a white torusers and a matching strapless top© @hoskelsa
Elsa Hosk recently wore her bloomer trousers with a matching crop top

Each and every year, new trends erupt onto the scene. Miu Miu biker boots, sheer lace skirts, comical graphic tees, boho-blouses and bold belts were everywhere at Coachella, Primavera and Lido this year, but the most notable garment in the mix, alongside the humble head scarf, is bloomers, both long and short.

Lacy options were all the rage last summer© @sofiamcoelho
Lacy options were all the rage last summer

Overly versatile, which if you’re planning on enduring a multiple-day festi is an absolute must, the floaty, frilly and femme trouser style can be worn in a multitude of ways, just ask Elsa Hosk, Lily James and Iris Law.

Whatever way you’re planning on styling your bloomers this season, here are a few of our favourites on the market right now.

  • A model poses in black trousers and a black top

    Forever Young Bloomer Pants

    Free People

    A set of black trousers are perfect to wear on repeat, especially when you're prone to food and beverage spills like myself.

  • A model poses in a white shirt and ruffle shorts

    Mya Ruffle Mini Shorts in White

    Jaded London

    Micro mini bloomers are a failsafe option for those wanting to stay cool while moshing. How cute would these cut-out detailing options look with biker boots and a headscarf and sunglasses combo?

  • A model poses in a yellow shorts and a denim jacket

    Luna Linen Bloomer Short

    Reformation

    For those who love a touch of colour, Reformation's bloomer shorts in buttery yellow gingham are an ode to cottage core obsessives everywhere.

  • A model wears a stripe crop and white trousers

    Cotton Lace Trim Bloomer Trouser

    ASOS

    Made in a floaty cotton blend and featuring a lace trim and elasticated waist band, festival fashion doesn't get much comfier than this.

  • A model poses in black short bloomers and a matching long-sleeve top

    The Bloomer

    Cou Cou Intimates

    Cou Cou Intimates is a brand on every cool-girl's radar, and their signature 100% Organic Cotton Pointelle fabric is just one of the reasons why. Not only can you wear these itty-bitty opinions all day, but they also make for the comfiest PJs.

  • A model wears bloomers shorts and a matching top in white

    Out From Under Long Bloomers

    Urban Outfitters

    The perfect middle ground between long and short, these red trimmed scalloped bloomers are perfect for those after a more slouchy aesthetic. 

  • A model wears polka dot bloomers and a matching strapless top

    Aurelia Polka-Dot Shorts

    Posse

    Polka dot print is another faovurite trend amongst those most cool right now, so these micro mini's are a no brainer.

How we chose:

Style: Each style included in this list features a bloomer style, elasticated or tied at the hem to create a balloon style silhouette. 

Price: Because you've likely already paid an arm and a leg for the festival tickets themselves, we've kept all these options under £100.

