10 perfect heatwave outfit ideas, courtesy of perennial style icon Katie Holmes

Rejoice reader, for it is sunny! And while we are overjoyed that the mercury has finally risen, it has left us in a bit of a quandary over what to select from our wardrobe each morning.

Enter Katie Holmes, the award winning actress whose street style looks hold a special place in our hearts.

The Broadway actress is often papped strutting through New York City, whose summers famously can reach seriously scorching temperatures, but she never fails to look anything other than put-together-perfection.

While we succumb to sweating vigorously if made to get on the Underground and are often accessorising with frazzled hair and a dripping top lip when the weather reaches the dizzy heights of 30°C, Katie looks anything but.

So if you're in need of some serious outfit inspiration that will see you from office to beer garden this summer, look no further than the below gallery as we have rounded up her 10 best looks, perfect for a heatwave that we can't wait to recreate.

Katie Holmes' best heatwave outfits:

© Getty Images Smooth as Silk Starting strong with a beautiful silk two-piece courtesy of beloved American designer Ulla Johnson. Slippery silk and a delicate lace edge are weather friendly without compromising on style. Summer brides, take note!

© GC Images In the Navy Proving that cracking summer style can come from a simple silhouette in an excellent colour palette plus thoughtful details. If we ever get the chance to meet Katie, we will be asking her to kindly give us this dress.

© FilmMagic Fringe Benefits Proving that she's a smart cookie, Katie opted for a metallic fringed number that comes with its own air-con system (lots of lovely gaps in the gorgeous fabric) Nothing looks as glorious in summer as crisp metallics and this midi dress is no exception.

© Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images Boho Dream When the temperature rises people often lean towards itsy-bitsy pieces, when it fact something light and floaty can be a much more comfortable option - as evidenced by Katie here who looks delightful in this delicate-as-a-feather number.

© GC Images Shirt Around An easy-breezy shirt dress is something everyone should have stashed in their wardrobe because they are the easiest go-to in hot weather and it doesn't matter if they crumple a little throughout the day. Extra points for the jovial floral print seen on Katie here.

© GC Images Neon Pop Everyone knows that white fabric is your best friend in scorching temperatures, but that doesn't mean you can't add a pop of personality via your accessories aka a pair of kitten heels in the brightest shade of pink and matching lippy.

© GC Images Knit Together For those who prefer their fabric to be a little weightier than slippery silks and delicate cotton, a lightweight knit can work wonderfully in the summer heat. Team with Mary Janes as lá Katie.

© GC Images Wide Eyed Skirts and dresses often get a lot of the PR when it comes to summer dressing, but for those who prefer their ensembles to veer towards more traditionally masculine styles of dressing, a pair of wide leg trousers teamed with a colourful tank top can be a super comfortable option.

© Getty Images Pattern Match This 2011 throwback looks fresher than ever thanks to the dreamy colour palette of sage green and 2025's big hitter butter yellow. We adore the matchy-matchy accessories and boho-leaning braided belt.