10 perfect heatwave outfit ideas, courtesy of perennial style icon Katie Holmes
The Broadway actress can always be relied upon for some top notch summer outfit inspiration

Clare Pennington
Associate Editor
2 minutes ago
Rejoice reader, for it is sunny! And while we are overjoyed that the mercury has finally risen, it has left us in a bit of a quandary over what to select from our wardrobe each morning.

Enter Katie Holmes, the award winning actress whose street style looks hold a special place in our hearts.

The Broadway actress is often papped strutting through New York City, whose summers famously can reach seriously scorching temperatures, but she never fails to look anything other than put-together-perfection.

While we succumb to sweating vigorously if made to get on the Underground and are often accessorising with frazzled hair and a dripping top lip when the weather reaches the dizzy heights of 30°C, Katie looks anything but.

So if you're in need of some serious outfit inspiration that will see you from office to beer garden this summer, look no further than the below gallery as we have rounded up her 10 best looks, perfect for a heatwave that we can't wait to recreate.

Katie Holmes' best heatwave outfits:

Katie Holmes wears a white silk halterneck top and matching skirt with lace edging, paired with black boots© Getty Images

Smooth as Silk

Starting strong with a beautiful silk two-piece courtesy of beloved American designer Ulla Johnson. Slippery silk and a delicate lace edge are weather friendly without compromising on style. Summer brides, take note! 

Katie Holmes wears a cream and navy midi dress, navy bag and black gladiator sandals© GC Images

In the Navy

Proving that cracking summer style can come from a simple silhouette in an excellent colour palette plus thoughtful details. If we ever get the chance to meet Katie, we will be asking her to kindly give us this dress. 

Katie Holmes wears a silver metallic crochet fringed maxi dress and nude heels© FilmMagic

Fringe Benefits

Proving that she's a smart cookie, Katie opted for a metallic fringed number that comes with its own air-con system (lots of lovely gaps in the gorgeous fabric) Nothing looks as glorious in summer as crisp metallics and this midi dress is no exception. 

Katie Holmes wears a cream silky maxi dress with belted detail, teamed with snakeskin heels© Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images

Boho Dream

When the temperature rises people often lean towards itsy-bitsy pieces, when it fact something light and floaty can be a much more comfortable option - as evidenced by Katie here who looks delightful in this delicate-as-a-feather number. 

Katie Holmes wears a pale blue floral print mini shirt dress teamed with a red Dior handbag and black ballet pumps© GC Images

Shirt Around

An easy-breezy shirt dress is something everyone should have stashed in their wardrobe because they are the easiest go-to in hot weather and it doesn't matter if they crumple a little throughout the day. Extra points for the jovial floral print seen on Katie here. 

Katie Holmes wears a white two-piece suit teamed with bright pink slingback kitten heels© GC Images

Neon Pop

Everyone knows that white fabric is your best friend in scorching temperatures, but that doesn't mean you can't add a pop of personality via your accessories aka a pair of kitten heels in the brightest shade of pink and matching lippy. 

Katie Holmes wears a navy and white striped midi dress with white mary-jane shoes and red lipstick© GC Images

Knit Together

For those who prefer their fabric to be a little weightier than slippery silks and delicate cotton, a lightweight knit can work wonderfully in the summer heat. Team with Mary Janes as lá Katie. 

Katie Holmes wears a white tank top with pink floral design teamed with a Chanel cross-body bag and black white leg jeans© GC Images

Wide Eyed

Skirts and dresses often get a lot of the PR when it comes to summer dressing, but for those who prefer their ensembles to veer towards more traditionally masculine styles of dressing, a pair of wide leg trousers teamed with a colourful tank top can be a super comfortable option. 

Katie Holmes wears a strappy green, brown and yellow midi dress with brown braided belt, yellow handbag and green peeptoe heels© Getty Images

Pattern Match

This 2011 throwback looks fresher than ever thanks to the dreamy colour palette of sage green and 2025's big hitter butter yellow. We adore the matchy-matchy accessories and boho-leaning braided belt. 

Katie Holmes wears an oversized cream jacket with matching cargo pants, strappy heels and a brown handbag© Getty Images

Cover Up

Lastly, for those who prefer a little more coverage, an oversized jacket teamed with roomy trousers and a bralet can be an unexpectedly cool choice for a hot day, especially when teamed with sandals and glistening gold accessories. 

