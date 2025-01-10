These 11 actors are perfect to take on the iconic James Bond role

Ever since Daniel Craig confirmed his departure from the role of James Bond, speculation has been rife about who will take on the coveted role.

With the next instalment of the James Bond franchise not expected until at least 2026 or 2027, fans are already buzzing with predictions. From seasoned A-listers to rising stars, the list of potential candidates is as exciting as it is varied.

Producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson have made it clear that the next Bond will bring a fresh take on the iconic character.

Whether it’s a classic British charm or a new face ready to shake up expectations, these 11 actors have what it takes to redefine 007 for a new generation.

© Getty Aaron Taylor-Johnson Aaron Taylor-Johnson, 33, has been making waves with his versatile performances in films like Nocturnal Animals and Bullet Train. Known for his intensity and charm, he has the perfect mix of grit and elegance to take on Bond. His ability to portray complex characters with a darker edge could add depth to 007's personality. Fans have also pointed out his action credentials, honed in roles like Kick-Ass and Avengers: Age of Ultron. At 33, he is in the prime age range to commit to a long tenure as Bond. His sharp jawline and piercing eyes complete the package, making him a strong contender for the tux.

© Getty Tom Hardy Tom Hardy, 45, has been a fan favourite ever since rumours started swirling about Daniel Craig’s replacement. While he might be on the older side for a long run as Bond, his roles in Mad Max: Fury Road and The Revenant prove he has the physicality and presence to carry the franchise. Known for his real-life jiu-jitsu skills, Tom brings a layer of authenticity to action scenes. His ability to switch between menacing and charming makes him an ideal fit for the duality of Bond’s character. If selected, Tom’s tenure might be shorter, but it would undoubtedly be memorable.

© Getty Henry Cavill Henry Cavill, 40, has been linked to Bond for years, and for good reason. The Man of Steel star has already proven his spy credentials in The Man From U.N.C.L.E. and Mission: Impossible – Fallout. His polished good looks and commanding presence would be perfectly at home in the world of 007. While Henry’s association with Superman might make him seem too iconic for another role, his ability to transform into different characters suggests otherwise. Fans also appreciate his dedication to his craft, as shown in his action-packed performances.

© Getty Richard Madden Richard Madden, 37, is no stranger to action-packed dramas. His breakout role as Robb Stark in Game of Thrones showcased his ability to handle intense scenes, while his award-winning performance in Bodyguard proved his credentials as a leading man. What sets Richard apart is his emotional depth. He can bring vulnerability to Bond. With his Scottish roots, he could also honour Sean Connery’s legacy in the role.

© Getty James Norton James Norton, 37, is another strong contender who has captured fans’ imaginations. His diverse roles, from a sociopath in Happy Valley to a charming conman in McMafia, highlight his range as an actor. His piercing gaze and undeniable screen presence make him a natural fit for the role of Bond. James’s experience with action scenes and his ability to portray complex emotions would bring a refreshing take to 007. Plus, his striking looks and suave demeanour tick all the boxes for a Bond leading man.

© Getty Damson Idris Damson Idris, 31, is one of the freshest names linked to Bond, and for good reason. His breakout role in Snowfall showcased his ability to command the screen, even in emotionally charged scenes. While relatively new to big-budget productions, his charisma and athletic background make him a compelling choice. Fans have also praised Damson for his ability to bring a modern edge to traditional roles. Casting him as Bond could signal a bold new direction for the franchise, appealing to a younger and more diverse audience.

© Getty Henry Golding Henry Golding, 36, first rose to fame in Crazy Rich Asians, but he’s since proven his versatility with roles in The Gentlemen and Snake Eyes. With his British-Malaysian heritage, Henry would bring much-needed diversity to the franchise without compromising on charm or sophistication. His ability to blend action with wit makes him an ideal candidate. Henry’s dashing good looks and natural charisma would add a light-hearted edge to Bond, harkening back to the humour of earlier films.

© Getty Dev Patel Dev Patel, 32, is an actor who could bring a unique depth to the character of Bond. His standout performances in Slumdog Millionaire and The Green Knight prove his ability to handle both action and drama. Dev’s youth and fresh perspective could make him an exciting choice for the franchise. What’s more, Dev’s sharp features and magnetic screen presence would lend themselves well to Bond’s iconic style. Fans have already started imagining how he could transform the role.

© Getty Aaron Pierre Aaron Pierre, 29, is one of the youngest actors on this list, but his talent is undeniable. With roles in The Underground Railroad and Rebel Ridge, he has shown he can handle intense action sequences and emotional storylines with equal finesse. He was recently the voice of young Mufasa in Mufasa: The Lion King. Standing tall with a commanding presence, Aaron would bring fresh energy to the role. His classical acting training also ensures he has the gravitas needed for the part. That said, the British actor has just been cast as John Stewart (a.k.a. Green Lantern) in DC Studios's upcoming Lanterns television series, so he might be rather busy over the next few years.

© Getty Andrew Garfield Andrew Garfield, 39, has proven time and again that he’s one of the most versatile actors of his generation. From The Amazing Spider-Man to Tick, Tick... Boom!, he has shown his ability to take on a wide range of roles. His classical training adds a layer of sophistication that could work well for Bond. Andrew’s ability to combine vulnerability with strength could bring a new dimension to the character. While he’s slightly older than the ideal age range, his star power and undeniable talent make him a strong contender.

© Getty Callum Turner Callum Turner, 33, is a rising star who has impressed audiences with his performances in The Boys in the Boat and Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald. His blend of charm and physicality makes him a natural fit for the role of Bond. With his London roots and relatable on-screen presence, Callum could bring a fresh take to the iconic character. He’s young enough to commit to the role for years, ensuring continuity for the franchise.

These 11 actors each bring something unique to the role of James Bond, making them strong contenders for the next 007. While fans eagerly await the official announcement, it’s clear that the franchise has no shortage of talent to choose from.

