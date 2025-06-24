Scarlett Johansson’s daring lace dress is perfect for brides-to-be

The 2025 wedding season is in full swing. And whilst most brides-to-be of this season are likely to have had their outfits prepped and ready for the last 6-12 months, Scarlett Johansson is here to provide some last-minute inspiration if you're after something fashion-forward, slightly daring and perfectly pretty.

The American actress and singer - who was officially the world's highest-paid actress in 2018 and 2019 - stepped out at the New York premiere of Jurassic World Rebirth.

She exuded glamour in a figure-hugging maxi dress by Givenchy, a white gown featuring a structured bustier bodice and delicate lace fabric. Cascading ruffles draped elegantly down the skirt, adding a romantic, ethereal feel. The fitted silhouette oozed chic, while the soft texture and flowing layers gave the dress a timeless, graceful allure.

© FilmMagic Scarlett Johansson oozed glamour at the "Jurassic World Rebirth" New York Premiere

Whilst mini dresses are a fashionable go-to for wedding reception parties to dance the night away, Scarlett's statement designer piece is the perfect piece for those who favour longer silhouettes.

In the new movie, Scarlett plays the role of Zora Bennett - a covert operations expert and the film's lead protagonist. She is contracted to lead a team on a top-secret mission to secure genetic material from the world's three largest dinosaurs, until her operation intersects with a civilian family.

© FilmMagic Her Givenchy dress is perfect for brides to be

Scarlett is the definition of a multifaceted actress, with the ability to transform into a multitude of roles. Earlier this month, she debuted her most dramatic hair transformation yet for her role in yet another upcoming film, Paper Tiger.

"Photographed on set in full character, the Black Widow actress' new hair is voluminous, vintage-inspired, and dripping with old-school glamour. The look features sculpted ringlets and a softly layered bob cut that sits just by her ears - equal parts Marilyn Monroe and modern femme fatale," explains H! Fashion's beauty writer Aaliyah Harry.

Whether it's fashion, beauty or wedding inspo you're looking for, look no further than Scarlett...