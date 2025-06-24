Dua Lipa's cut-out blush pink mini dress is perfect for brides-to-be

Ever since Dua Lipa was first seen wearing a chunky diamond ring on that finger, her style game went into hyperdrive.

Though her fashion sense has been nothing but enviable in the past few years, the It-Brit and bride-to-be has taken it upon herself to inspire those soon to say ‘I do’ and we’re here for it.

Currently on a world tour for her album Radical Optimism, the 29-year-old is busier than ever; however, in a recent Instagram post, she made it clear that she’ still makes time for her personal life, sharing a selection of outfit snaps that ooze cool-girl bridal energy.

© @dualipa Baby pink is majorly on trend this season

One outfit in particular that caught our fashion-obsessed eyes was her ultra cute, blush pink cut-out mini dress from French fashion label Courrèges' latest Off Season 2026 Resort collection.

© @dualipa Dua's long brunette locks were left out in a mermaid-wave style

Posing for a selection of selfies, Dua donned the itty-bitty for a pre-show friend date. The silky dress fit the Illusion singer like a glove, the scooping neckline fixed with thin straps and adorned with a dainty embroidered white logo on the bust.

© @dualipa Dua has simultaneously fuelled a new manicure trend

To complete the seriously cute ensemble, Dua opted for a statement French tip with a twist manicure, elevating the classic style with a selection of multicoloured gemstone adornments.

Dua’s ‘fit was made all the more dreamy thanks to her glam team. Leaning into the beauty sphere’s beloved bold blush trend, Dua’s sharp cheekbones were accented with a Sabrina Carpenter-approved amount of pink-toned blush. Her statement eyebrows were left untamed and bushy, and her lips were layered with a plumping, glistening gloss, the perfect make-up combo for any bridal-adjacent occasion.

Despite fans knowing Dua’s now-fiancé Callum Turner popped the question months ago, it’s only recently that the couple have actually confirmed their engagement on the world stage. No inkling of wedding dates, nor venues and dress shapes have been shared, but lovers of the pop star are speculating that the pair are likely set to tie the knot sometime next year, and we can only hope and pray that they’re right.