Dua Lipa's racy tour wardrobe is an 'underwear as outerwear' dream

There’s nothing we love more than seeing what our favourite fashionistas pull out of their 'tourdrobes' - whether it's for a high-octane stage performance or a stylish appearance at a press screening for film or TV.

Celebrities often embrace a distinct aesthetic during their press runs. Take, for example, the Wicked movie tour: Cynthia Erivo served up a string of designer green looks that channeled her character, while Ariana Grande leaned into perfectly placed pops of pink. Zendaya brought peak tennis-core energy to the Challengers press tour, and Jenna Ortega gave us gothic glamour with her emo-chic outfits promoting Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.

Similarly, when musicians hit the road, their on-stage fashion often mirrors the vibe of their latest album - an extension of the era they’re living and performing in.

Right now, Dua Lipa is deep into the European leg of her Radical Optimism tour, named after the third studio album she dropped on May 3, 2024. When asked by Billboard what sets this era apart from her previous two, she said: “I feel like there’s songs that are more personal in a way that maybe people haven’t heard from me before. For this record, I felt so free in telling my stories and talking about my experiences, and that also came as my confidence as a songwriter.”

That confidence is unmistakably reflected in her stage wardrobe. Bold, sensual, and unapologetically feminine, Dua’s tour looks are a masterclass in glamour-meets-edgey, championing fashion's favourite "underwear as outerwear" trend in a multiple of ways.

Chanel Couture

She dazzled in a couture Chanel corset-style black bodysuit dripping with crystal and gold chain detailing, paired with opera-length gloves and a statement choker – it's giving dominatrix glamour meets couture.

© Getty Images A custom Chanel bodysuit was one of her looks

Balenciaga Bridal

© Getty Images Her lace white stocking look was a Balenciaga masterpiece

Dua also wore a bridal white sheer lace slip dress, layered with white underwear, fishnet tights and matching stockings, oozing sensual chic with a major dose of confidence.

JPG Glamour

© Getty Images Her satin bodysuit was a retro Madonna classic

As if this incredible, futuristic silver corset bodysuit couldn't give any more retro Madonna energy, the design hails from Jean Paul Gaultier, who created that cone bra look we know and love. Dua's custom piece featured sharp stitching and sculpted lines, adorned with Swarovski crystals. The pièce de résistance was her epic black fishnet tights and custom, crystal-clad, light blue Paris Texas boots.

Fiery Femme Fatale

© Getty Images A racy red catsuit oozed sultry chic

Last but certainly not least, Dua donned a luscious lace catsuit finished with matching red boots – seductive, unapologetic, and powerful. The ultimate femme fatale moment.