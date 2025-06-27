Amal Clooney just wore the most perfect LBD we've ever seen

King Charles hosted a slew of celebrities and renowned names at Buckingham Palace recently, to bestow honour on the winners of the King's National Trust Awards 2025.

And among the esteemed guests were human rights lawyer, activist and fashion icon Amal Clooney and her husband, movie star George Clooney.

And in a room adorned with masterpieces from history, Amal looked the perfect portrait of timeless elegance. Her look is a flawless blend of classic glamour and contemporary minimalism and firmly establishes her as a modern style icon.

We adore the twisted off-the-shoulder detail that modernises the midi silhouette and oozes understated luxury.

© POOL/AFP via Getty Images Amal Clooney and King Charles

The LBD is an icon in its own right for good reason. It harks back to the grace of classic icons such as Audrey Hepburn and Sophia Loren who both often sported little black dresses.

The clean lines and body-skimming fit showcase meticulous tailoring but in a laidback, almost nonchalant manner. It's refined and architectural but still sensual - without being overtly revealing.

© PA Images via Getty Images Amal Clooney and her husband George Clooney

Amal has honed a sense of style over the years that feels utterly timeless, as opposed to trend-chasing.

In an age of maximalist red carpet moments, she often opts for restraint - much like fellow style icons Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy and Cate Blanchett, women whose sartorial impact lies in precision and poise rather than flashy statement.

© PA Images via Getty Images Go on then, one more shot of Amal's amazing dress

Amal Clooney's accessories are equally considered. Opting for just a small clutch bag and minimal jewellery ensures that the focus remains on her sculpted gown.

For beauty, the lawyer is synonymous with cascading waves in her softly voluminous dark hair with sun-kissed highlights. (How many of us have taken a snap of Amal to the hairdressers in the vain hopes they can recreate her look on us?)

For makeup, Amal opted for a thick, clean glossy brow, lush thick lashes and a swipe of lipstick. Perfection.