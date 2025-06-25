Amal Clooney reveals husband George's 'careful' parenting tactic with twins

George Clooney and Amal are the proud parents of eight-year-old twins, Alexander and Ella.

The A-list couple mostly keep details about their family firmly under wraps in order to protect their children's privacy, but there has been the occasional insight shared by George and Amal about their life as a family of four over the years.

The human rights barrister and law lecturer, who married the Ocean's 11 actor in Venice in 2014, revealed that George had a "careful" tactic when it came to their twins learning to talk.

© Getty Images George and Amal Clooney welcomed twins, Alexander and Ella, in June 2017

George Clooney's insistence on his twins' first words

In an interview with British Vogue in 2018, which was published when the fraternal twins were coming up for their first birthday, Amal shared an adorable anecdote about Alexander and Ella beginning to say their first words.

"We've had some 'Mamas' and 'Dadas,'" the mother-of-two told the publication, adding: "George was very careful to ensure that 'Mama' was the first word."

© Getty Amal Clooney and George Clooney are seen arriving to the Clooney Foundation for Justice's The Albies at New York Public Library

Early years' linguists have been debating and researching why 'Dada' is the most common first word among little ones.

While the answer is up for question, some suggest that 'Dada' is the most common first word for babies as it's easier to pronounce the 'D' sound over an 'M' sound.

© Getty Images Amal Clooney and George Clooney attend the premiere of Universal Pictures' "Ticket To Paradise" at Regency Village Theatre on October 17, 2022 in Los Angeles, California

Professionals on Care.com suggest that factors including what they hear at home, their individual linguistic abilities and more all play a part in determining what a child's first word is.

The fact that George was so insistent that the twins say 'Mama' first is an adorable indication of how much he values his wife and puts her first.

The Clooneys' bond with their growing children

Now that the kids are older, it seems they've developed their own personalities. In an interview with the New York Times, George told the delightful story about the type of music his son and daughter listen to.

"We're riding in the car to school and I make them listen to heavy metal because I just like it when they sing," the Good Night, and Good Luck actor explained.

© Getty Images George Clooney and Amal Clooney became parents eight years ago

"My daughter has fallen in love with tragic songs. She loves Billie Eilish's 'What Was I Made For?' and Harry Nilsson's 'Without You.' But they're happy kids, so I'm really lucky."

At the recent Tony Awards, George spoke to E! News on the red carpet and explained that his kids would love to meet Sabrina Carpenter and Taylor Swift in real life.

© Bruce Glikas/WireImage Amal Clooney and George Clooney attend The 78th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 08, 2025 in New York City

Hilariously, he added that when it comes to A-list stars who aren't pop sensations, Ella and Alexander are less starstruck.

He joked: "The funniest part is that they have no idea of references. Robert De Niro will be at the house, and they're like, 'Who's that?' They don't care."