King Charles joined by George and Amal Clooney at star-studded palace reception

The King rubbed shoulders with George and Amal Clooney as he hosted a star-studded reception at Buckingham Palace for the winners of the King's Trust Awards.

The couple made an elegant appearance at the event in London on Wednesday, with international human rights lawyer Amal, 47, sporting a black off-the-shoulder dress and Hollywood actor George, 64, clad in a grey suit.

The Clooneys have long supported the work of The King's Trust, formerly known as The Prince's Trust. The Amal Clooney Women's Empowerment Award, launched in 2019 with the Trust, celebrates the achievements of inspirational female youngsters around the world.

They were joined at the reception by a whole host of other famous faces, including TV presenters Declan Donnelly and Kate Garraway, beauty entrepreneur Charlotte Tilbury, supermodel Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, and actress Dame Joanna Lumley.

The King met with the winners of the eight UK categories as well as the three winners of the three global categories ahead of the awards ceremony, which will be held at the Royal Festival Hall on Thursday.

1/ 6 © PA Images via Getty Images Philanthropic power couple In 2016, Amal and George co-founded the Clooney Foundation for Justice (CFJ). The Foundation provides free legal aid in defence of free speech and women's rights in over 40 countries.



2/ 6 © Getty Human Rights Lawyer Barrister Amal has long been hailed for her work for defending women's and human rights issues across the world.



3/ 6 © Getty Images Inside the reception Amal posing with Alice Ngitira at the reception.

4/ 6 © PA Images via Getty Images Dame Joanna Lumley The King chatting with Dame Joanna Lumley as Rosie Huntington-Whiteley looks on.

5/ 6 © PA Images via Getty Images Sophie Habboo and Jamie Laing Made In Chelsea's Sophie Habboo and Jamie Laing, who are expecting their first child, were among the guests at the reception

6/ 6 © PA Images via Getty Images Meeting the winners The King spoke with award winner Brendan Hulcoop alongside presenter Fearne Cotton.



