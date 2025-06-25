Skip to main contentSkip to footer
King Charles joined by George and Amal Clooney at star-studded palace reception
Amal Clooney speaks with King Charles© PA Images via Getty Images

The monarch hosted a palace reception for the King's Trust Awards

Emily Nash
Emily Nash - London
Royal EditorLondon
2 minutes ago
Share this:

The King rubbed shoulders with George and Amal Clooney as he hosted a star-studded reception at Buckingham Palace for the winners of the King's Trust Awards.

The couple made an elegant appearance at the event in London on Wednesday, with international human rights lawyer Amal, 47, sporting a black off-the-shoulder dress and Hollywood actor George, 64, clad in a grey suit.

The Clooneys have long supported the work of The King's Trust, formerly known as The Prince's Trust. The Amal Clooney Women's Empowerment Award, launched in 2019 with the Trust, celebrates the achievements of inspirational female youngsters around the world.

They were joined at the reception by a whole host of other famous faces, including TV presenters Declan Donnelly and Kate Garraway, beauty entrepreneur Charlotte Tilbury, supermodel Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, and actress Dame Joanna Lumley.

The King met with the winners of the eight UK categories as well as the three winners of the three global categories ahead of the awards ceremony, which will be held at the Royal Festival Hall on Thursday. 

Amal Clooney wearing black dress and George in grey suit© PA Images via Getty Images

Philanthropic power couple

In 2016, Amal and George co-founded the Clooney Foundation for Justice (CFJ). The Foundation provides free legal aid in defence of free speech and women's rights in over 40 countries.

Amal and George Clooney holding hands at Buckingham Palace© Getty

Human Rights Lawyer

Barrister Amal has long been hailed for her work for defending women's and human rights issues across the world.

Amal Clooney poses with Alice Ngitir© Getty Images

Inside the reception

Amal posing with Alice Ngitira at the reception. 

King Charles III speaks with Dame Joanna Lumley© PA Images via Getty Images

Dame Joanna Lumley

The King chatting with Dame Joanna Lumley as Rosie Huntington-Whiteley looks on. 

King Charles speaks with Sophie Haboo© PA Images via Getty Images

Sophie Habboo and Jamie Laing

Made In Chelsea's Sophie Habboo and Jamie Laing, who are expecting their first child, were among the guests at the reception

King Charles III speaks with award winner Brendan Hulcoop as Fearne Cotton watches on © PA Images via Getty Images

Meeting the winners

The King spoke with award winner Brendan Hulcoop alongside presenter Fearne Cotton.

