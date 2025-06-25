Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez wedding live updates: all the guests attending the $10 million ceremony

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and journalist Lauren Sánchez have kicked off their lavish three-day wedding celebration in Venice this week – and festivities are already in full swing. HELLO! understands that the couple’s wedding ceremony will take place on the exclusive island of San Giorgio, in a private church nestled within the island’s renowned gardens, far from public view.

200 guests will travel by gondola through the city, as Jeff has reserved the luxurious Aman Hotel to host his closest friends and family throughout the festivities. HELLO! even has our very own reporter, Isabelle Casey, on the ground in the floating city, ready to bring you all the inside information. During her visit to the sprawling venue, Isabelle observed a stunning floral color scheme featuring white and orange blooms, accented with touches of green and purple.

The multi-million-dollar nuptials are expected to attract a star-studded guest list, so stay tuned for all the latest updates from what promises to be the wedding event of the year.