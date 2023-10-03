Anya Taylor-Joy’s non-traditional wedding dress was a Dior masterpiece

Anya Taylor-Joy married her partner Malcolm McRae in a lavish Italian ceremony over the weekend, in front of guests including Julia Garner, Cara Delevingne and Keleigh Teller.

The actress is recognised for her off-beat, distinctive style that goes against typical fashion agendas, from her pink leather mini to her sculpted Del Core dress, therefore it was unsurprising that she opted for an ultra-chic yet completely non-traditional wedding dress for her big day.

© Getty Anya has a penchant for off-beat outfits

The Queen’s Gambit star wore an ethereal beige Dior gown with whimsical, metallic embroidery, a fitted bodice with an a-line skirt and woodland motifs including a statement hummingbird on her chest, as seen in images on MailOnline.

“Hummingbirds are symbols of wisdom, joy, and good luck. These special birds are revered in the indigenous cultures of the Americas,” according to thespruce.com, “They are gifts from nature that remind us to receive sweetness from the world. In feng shui, we can bring in such auspicious symbols into our spaces to uplift the energy around us."

Anya - who has been a Dior ambassador since 2021 - paired her stunning custom gown with a graceful, floor-length white veil which cascaded from her half-up half-down hairdo down the back of her dress.

Despite Anya and non-traditional dressing going hand-in-hand the rise in contemporary wedding gowns is actually a huge trend for 2023: “I think unconventional wedding looks are becoming more popular like two pieces and vintage gowns, but also sleek, minimal designs that speak for themselves,” Sharon Sever, head designer of couture house Galia Lahav previously told Hello! Fashion.

“The new generations of brides want to be different - they want to start new trends and stand out. I also think accessories such as gloves, tights, capes are going to be big this year. And let’s not forget colour - more and more brides are daring to not stick to a traditional white gown. Whether it’s prints, veils or the entire gown - colour is definitely something to look out for.”

The array of celebrity wedding dresses we've seen this year has been exquisite, from Sofia Richie in Chanel to Barbara Palvin in Vivienne Westwood, and Anya's totally off-piste Dior dress was a complete feast for the eyes.