Rihanna's sheer babydoll lingerie look is bang on trend for SS25

Anyone in their right mind knows that when it comes to elite pregnancy fashion, Rihanna is the crème de la crème.

Thankfully for those obsessed with her bump style, the singer is currently pregnant with her third child, and fans have concluded that this time round, her maternity ensembles are her best yet.

Despite being over six months along, Riri’s schedule is busier than ever, and she’s making sure that every event she attends is going down in fashion history.

© Getty Images for Paramount Pictu Rihanna is the definition of 'glowing'

Spotted just a few days ago attending the Global Premiere of her newest silver screen venture in Belgium, the 37-year-old leaned into one of fashion's most notable SS25 trends, styling a baby blue Chanel negligee and matching maxi skirt.

The lust-worthy look was made all the more adorable thanks to the addition of a feathered hem, rosebud bust accent and sheer midriff section.

© Photonews via Getty Images Rih was joined by her partner A$AP Rocky for the occasion

The blue-toned look couldn’t be more perfect for the event, given that it was the Global Premiere of the upcoming Smurfs movie in which Rihanna plays the voice of Smurfette.

Adding an extra element of glam to the Sabrina Carpenter-approved look, she added a set of chunky diamond earrings to match her giant ring which she wears on that finger.

© GC Images Name a more iconic pregnancy announcement?

The award-winning music icon announced her third pregnancy with partner A$AP Rocky to the world at this year's Met Gala (would we expect anything less?), accentuating her bump in a custom-tailored creation from Marc Jacobs.

© Getty Images The stylish mother isn't letting bump-life stop her from serving

Since then, she’s stepped out on multiple occasions looking as stylish as ever. Over the weekend, she played the supportive partner role, sitting front row with her youngest son, Riot, to watch A$AP Rocky’s AWGE Menswear Spring/Summer 2026 show in Paris.

Though we couldn’t be more excited to see Rihanna become a mother of three, we can’t help but feel that once she’s given birth, it will take a few months to mourn her maternity style.