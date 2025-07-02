Elsa Hosk is says it's officially a 'Seafoam Summer' in plunging sheer gown

Move over butter yellow, Elsa Hosk has proven that there’s a new trending colourway for SS25.

The effortlessly stylish Swedish model took to her Instagram to champion the next big thing in fashion, styling a glamorous gilded gown in the dreamiest shade of seafoam.

Featuring a plunging neckline, a figure-hugging hip and waist design and a floating maxi skirt all wrapped up with a black velvet trim and bow, the ethereal ensemble is the perfect SS25 occasionwear essential.

© @hoskelsa Elsa looked like a literal mermaid in the gilded gown

To elevate the dress and make it vacation-approved, Elsa layered a long gold seashell pendant necklace and a chunky option together, effortlessly elongating the plunge neckline.

© @hoskelsa The minty shade matched the pool in the background almost perfectly

Keeping on theme with the seafoam hue, she added a Fendi shoulder bag in the same shade.

© @hoskelsa Who needs shoes when your dress makes that much of a statement?

As for her hair and makeup, the former Victoria’s Secret angel wore her grown-out blonde bob out in a voluminous blowout style while her face card was left subtly glowy and finished off with a touch of brown matte lipstick.

The dreamy dress is, of course, from her namesake fashion label Helsa Studio, which she launched back in 2022. The ‘Siren Dress’ is part of the brand’s newest collection drop and currently retails online for £476.

© @hoskelsa The dress would make for the perfect summer wedding guest outfit

Elsa captioned the selection of stylish snaps ‘Seafoam Summer’ which had fans in the comment section flocking to express their love for the minty green hue: “honestly the most stunning color set I’ve seen” and “So cool and pretty and charming” were just two of the many endorsing comments.

This wouldn’t be the first time Elsa has single-handedly championed a viral fashion trend. Back in April, she was seen in another gown from her label, this time championing hip-cleavage. Not long before that, she was seen reviving the oversized scrunchie aesthetic, scooping her blonde locks up into a slick-backed bun and accessorising with a vibrant yellow hairband.

In our professional opinion, it’s not going to be long before the seafoam green tone floods into the fashion sphere, so if you’re someone who likes to get ahead of the trend, we suggest you hop to the high street to secure some pieces ASAP.