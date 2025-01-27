Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Elsa Hosk is reviving the oversized scrunchie for 2025
Subscribe
Elsa Hosk is reviving the oversized scrunchie for 2025
Digital Cover fashion-trends

Elsa Hosk is reviving the oversized scrunchie for 2025

The A-list It-girl is using hair accessories to make a statement this season

Lauren Ramsay
Fashion and Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Whenever we're feeling short of style inspiration, there's one person's Instagram page we turn to for an immediate injection of creativity: Elsa Hosk

The supermodel has an innate ability to put together an outfit that we're utterly obsessed with, whether that's ways to style the season's hottest colour, pairing pieces that we wouldn't think to put together, or adding an unexpected accessory.

In her most recent look, she did the latter. Wearing a delectable concoction of brown clothing, she oozed cool in a pair of chocolate brown straight-leg jeans, and an oversized leather-look bomber jacket.

Keeping it tonal with her accessories, she added a pair of beige ribbed socks, tan-hued slip-on mules and a chocolate Birkin featuring gold hardware and a teddy bear charm. 

Elsa Hosk is putting statement scrunchies on the map for 2025© @elsahosk
Elsa Hosk is putting statement scrunchies on the map for 2025

Giving her look a pop of colour, she scooped her hair up in a slick bun, held together by a dopamine-inducing bright yellow oversized scrunchie. 

“Ever since The Good Squish’s scrunchies ended up on every single It-girl last summer I have been coveting XXL scrunchies. It seems like the trend is also ideal for winter. Now they come in silk, velvet and bedazzled iterations," says Natalie Salmon, H! Fashion’s Digital Editor.

Her yellow accessory added the perfect pop of colour© @elsahosk
Her yellow accessory added the perfect pop of colour

In 2023, the trend hit the runway thanks to the likes of Sandy Liang. It then trickled into sartorial agendas the year after, combating dressing fatigue by giving a look a super simple injection of statement, pairing with all outfits for any occasion. 

Elsa's bright yellow piece is an easy and affordable way to take an outfit to the next level. Fans of minimalism who may not want to wear a colourful piece of clothing can start slowly by taking inspiration from Elsa's look and using a simple hair scrunchie to start small. 

Let's be honest, we're constantly swooning over all of her accessories, but if a Birkin is still slightly out of budget, her cool-girl hairpiece is a great place to start...

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Fashion

See more

Read More