Lauren Sánchez wore $5m earrings for her wedding, and you might have missed it

It's no surprise that the world is still talking about the wedding of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez, considering it was arguably the wedding of the century, thanks to its star-studded guest list and the obvious lack of budget for the fourth-richest man in the world and his new wife.

Lauren Sánchez's (now Lauren Sánchez-Bezos) wardrobe was a true designer dream. From a custom Galia Lahav hen party dress to a showstopping Schiaparelli pre-wedding gown and, of course, her breathtaking Dolce & Gabbana wedding dress inspired by a Sophie Loren piece from the 1950s, fashion fans were delighted with the sartorial glamour on display.

Her accessories arsenal, however, mustn't be overlooked. From the piercings on her wedding manicure to her diamond jewellery, and experts estimate the incredible earrings she wore on her big day to be worth a whopping $5 million.

Maxwell Stone, a jewellery expert at Maxwell Stone explained: For her big day, Lauren chose a dazzling “something borrowed” - the exquisite Dolce & Gabbana Alta Gioielleria ‘Miracolo’ Earrings, which are expertly crafted from four pear-cut diamonds, all carved from a single magnificent original stone.

"The top diamonds sparkle at approximately 6 carats each, while the stunning pendants below boast an impressive 15 carats apiece, creating an unforgettable statement of elegance. The pear cut itself is rich in symbolism, often representing tears of joy or the promise of new beginnings - a fitting tribute to a wedding celebration.

"While it hasn't been officially confirmed, the earrings bear a striking resemblance to those Lauren wore in 2024 at the Dolce & Gabbana Alta Sartoria runway show in Sardinia. She attended the event with her son, Nikko González, who was one of the models walking the runway. I'd estimate the value of the breathtaking earrings to be around $5 million, reflecting their extraordinary craftsmanship and rarity."

Most people wouldn't dream of spending $5 million on a wedding, let alone a pair of earrings, but that's probably a drop in the ocean for Jeff Bezos, am I right?