Princess Kate rewrote the rules of power dressing with her Dior look - here's why

It's not unusual for a Princess of Wales outfit to become the talking point of the town whenever she steps out. But the first ensemble she wore on Tuesday to welcome President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron to the UK for an official state visit has got royal watchers and fashion fans alike completely captivated.

For the first time (that we know of), the ever-elegant royal turned to Dior for the occasion. Designed by Maria Grazia Chiuri for the brand’s 2024 collection, the outfit honoured the visiting foreign dignitaries in the most stylish way possible. Princess Kate often pays tribute through colour, wearing hues that reflect her host nation’s national colours - but this time, she let the designer label do the talking.

What really turned heads, however, was her unexpected styling decision: instead of a tailored cigarette trousers or a classic straight-leg pair (her usual power pairing), Kate teamed the classic '30 Montaigne Bar Jacket' in soft Rose des Vents with a floaty, pleated tulle midi skirt in the same romantic hue. The result was an incredible modern take on femininity and formality, elevating the humble suit into something altogether softer and more ethereal.

The look marked a departure from the Princess’s tried-and-tested suiting favourites, which include Alexander McQueen, Roland Mouret and Emilia Wickstead. Sharply tailored silhouettes have become a signature of her polished public sartorial agenda. But her Dior moment proved that even the most traditional dress codes can be reimagined with the right balance of elegance and edge.

Kate completed the ensemble with tonal suede Gianvito Rossi heels (a favourite of hers), a delicate Mulberry clutch, and a bespoke blush-toned hat by royal milliner Jess Collett. Her brunette hair was styled in loose, voluminous waves, tucked behind her ears for a touch of elegance, while her sentimental jewellery choices honoured her royal roots. She wore Queen Elizabeth II’s iconic three-strand pearl necklace and Princess Diana’s Collingwood diamond and pearl drop earrings - timeless heirlooms that gave her look the perfect balance of classic and contemporary.

Overall, Kate's incredible out pushed the boundaries of royal style while honouring heritage and diplomacy, and she proved once again why she remains the crown jewel of British royal fashion.