Princess Kate’s white Jenny Packham gown is perfect for modern brides

The Princess of Wales' outfits for the South Korean official state visit so far have been nothing short of showstopping.

The fashion-forward royal has proven her prowess in two completely different outfits that accentuated her regal poise while exuding an air of contemporary sophistication. We’ve found a similar gown to her evening outfit and not only is it perfect for the modern bride: it's also on sale.

Her second outfit of the day was a Kate Middleton classic with her signature modern twist. She stunned in the ethereal white 'Anemone' gown from her go-to designer Jenny Packham. The full-length, figure-skimming dress features stunning bead-embellished draped sleeves giving the illusion of a cape.

© WPA Pool Princess Kate wore the 'Anemone' dress from Jenny Packham

Though Kate's exact dress isn't available, the 'Cape-effect Embellished Crepe Bridal Gown' from the same brand is almost identical and is the perfect alternative. It features a stunning crystal v-neck and waistband, a similar fitted silhouette and an elegant, slightly pleated cape across the shoulders.

It currently has a 45% discount at The Outnet, and at £1,384, it’s an absolute steal for a couture gown from the brand. What's more, it’s also versatile enough to wear again for other special occasions.

Cape-effect Embellished Crepe Bridal Gown - Jenny Packham

Perfect for the alternative bride who still wants something with a timeless feel. The crystal neck detailing with the matching waistband adds a touch of subtler glamour. £2,515.00 £1,384.00 AT THE OUTNET

Capes are a major trend for alternative brides this year: “I think unconventional wedding looks are becoming more popular like two pieces and vintage gowns, but also sleek, minimal designs that speak for themselves,” Sharon Sever, head designer at Galia Lahav previously told Hello! Fashion.

“The new generations of brides want to be different - they want to start new trends and stand out. I also think accessories such as gloves, tights, and capes are going to be BIG this year.”

Princess Kate paired it with the historic Strathmore Tiara, the ‘Maud’ clutch from Anya Hindmarch and this year’s cool-girl accessory, opera gloves. The Princess actually spearheaded the trend in February at the BAFTAs and they’re also suitable for the modern bride as proven by Nicola Peltz and Barbara Palvin.

