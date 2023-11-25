Princess Charlene and Princess Kate prove this winter fashion trend is royal-approved

Princess Charlene of Monaco is recognised for her contemporary yet timeless style agenda.

Though she’s admirably adventurous with her hairstyles, the stylish royal has a permanent dress code: trend-led outfits that ooze sophistication. For her latest look, she donned one of autumn/winter 2023's biggest colour trends that is also approved by the Princess of Wales.

Charlene recently visited Cap Fleuri - a care home residence - accompanied by volunteers from a Monégasque elderly persons charity named Chiens de Coeur.

MORE: Princess Kate just wore these Missoma earrings that are on sale for Black Friday

READ: Princess Charlene of Monaco and her daughter Gabriella both opt for tailored jackets

Nailing autumnal tonal dressing, the former athlete wore the ‘Emory’ Cable-Knit Wool-Blend’ jumper in a nutty brown shade from royal favourite British designer Emilia Wickstead, which she paired with wide-leg trousers from the same colour palette.

Using the same cool-girl styling hack, the Duchess of Sussex also donned a double dose of the same shade earlier this week in ivory wide-leg Ralph Lauren trousers with a similar-hued round neck jumper.

Brown is a huge colour trend this autumn/winter, approved by A-listers, influencers and royals alike. From Hailey Bieber in espresso-hued mini dresses to Jennifer Lopez in latte mini skirts and knee-high boots and Vanessa Hudgens in head-to-toe tan, brown is absolutely the new black this season.

MORE: Princess Charlene's daughter Gabriella of Monaco is turning into a mini fashion icon

© Getty The Princess of Wales wearing a hazelnut brown coat

The Princess of Wales has a plethora of winter coats from checked blues and greens to plum and black, but revived her hazlenut-hued ‘Double-Face Coat’ from Sportmax for an outing earlier this week.

Her outfit schooled us in combining earth tones. She wore a khaki A-line skirt with a black turtle neck jumper tucked in, creating a flattering yet sophisticated silhouette. She paired it with her trusty suede Gianvito Rossi boots, and a black croc-print Ralph Lauren belt to add some textured interest and a dark brown coat.

© Getty Hailey Bieber and Vanessa Hudgens sporting brown mini skirts this autumn

If you're shopping in the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales across this weekend, ensure that something brown is on your wishlist.