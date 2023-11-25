Princess Charlene and Princess Kate prove this winter fashion trend is royal-approved

Princess Charlene of Monaco is recognised for her contemporary yet timeless style agenda.
Though she’s admirably adventurous with her hairstyles, the stylish royal has a permanent dress code: trend-led outfits that ooze sophistication. For her latest look, she donned one of autumn/winter 2023's biggest colour trends that is also approved by the Princess of Wales.
Charlene recently visited Cap Fleuri - a care home residence - accompanied by volunteers from a Monégasque elderly persons charity named Chiens de Coeur.
Nailing autumnal tonal dressing, the former athlete wore the ‘Emory’ Cable-Knit Wool-Blend’ jumper in a nutty brown shade from royal favourite British designer Emilia Wickstead, which she paired with wide-leg trousers from the same colour palette.
Using the same cool-girl styling hack, the Duchess of Sussex also donned a double dose of the same shade earlier this week in ivory wide-leg Ralph Lauren trousers with a similar-hued round neck jumper.
Brown is a huge colour trend this autumn/winter, approved by A-listers, influencers and royals alike. From Hailey Bieber in espresso-hued mini dresses to Jennifer Lopez in latte mini skirts and knee-high boots and Vanessa Hudgens in head-to-toe tan, brown is absolutely the new black this season.
The Princess of Wales has a plethora of winter coats from checked blues and greens to plum and black, but revived her hazlenut-hued ‘Double-Face Coat’ from Sportmax for an outing earlier this week.
Her outfit schooled us in combining earth tones. She wore a khaki A-line skirt with a black turtle neck jumper tucked in, creating a flattering yet sophisticated silhouette. She paired it with her trusty suede Gianvito Rossi boots, and a black croc-print Ralph Lauren belt to add some textured interest and a dark brown coat.
If you're shopping in the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales across this weekend, ensure that something brown is on your wishlist.