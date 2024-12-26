Princess Kate's Christmas Day £6,000 Topaz Earrings have a hidden meaning

The Princess of Wales was the epitome of elegance on Christmas Day 2024, as the British Royal Family attended the Christmas Morning Service at Sandringham Church

Princess Kate, her husband Prince William and their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, joined the likes of King Charles III, Queen Camilla, Zara and Mike Tindall and Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi (who changed their Christmas plans last minute) for the annual celebrations.

Whilst the 42-year-old's outfit was as effortlessly elegant and fashion-forward as always, her accessories arsenal was complete with stylish pieces that had a hidden meaning, including her jaw-dropping statement earrings.

Kate paired her structured emerald green-based outfit with the dazzling 'Daystar Blue Topaz Earrings' from British Fine Jewellery label Robinson Pelham, retailing on the brand's website at £5,995.

© Getty Princess Kate wore Blue Topaz earrings for Christmas Day 2024 at Sandringham

"These shield-shaped blue topaz earrings include a slim, elegant half moon and drop shield gemstone, shapes which are exclusively cut for Robinson Pelham," the brand explained in an Instagram post, "Drawing inspiration from the Georgian era, the earrings also include diamond spokes in a claw setting, creating a ray like effect as they sit proud from the hero blue topaz central stones."

© Jordan Peck|Getty Images Blue Topaz is said to symbolise soothing, healing and remotivating

According to British television and online jewellery retailer Gemporia, Blue Topaz is associated with "soothing, healing and re-motivating." 2024 has been a testing year for Princess Kate, who revealed her cancer diagnosis back in March. In September, the family released a video message via Kensington Palace, explaining that she had finished her chemotherapy and explained she is focused on staying "cancer-free" and gradually returning to work.

Gemporia also explains that the pale gemstone symbolises good fortune and love. "Wearing Topaz has been said to help stabilise one's emotions and calm one's nerves."

© Getty Her Black Tartan scarf is also said to be a 'symbol of bravery'

Kate's scarf choice for this Christmas was also infused with meaning - she wore the Black Watch tartan scarf around her neck which perfectly complemented her emerald ensemble.

"In many ways, Kate's decision to incorporate this tartan into her Christmas Day outfit was deeply symbolic," explained H! Fashion's editor Natalie Salmon, "The Black Watch’s historical ties to bravery and resilience mirrored her own personal journey."