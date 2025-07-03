Princess Kate's opinion-dividing trousers are 2025's biggest retro fashion trend

If there's one fashion trend that divides the masses more than low waists, socks and sandals and capri pants, it's the straight leg vs wide leg trouser silhouette.

After the domination of super skinny jeans in the early 2000s, the introduction of wide-leg shapes over more recent years was welcomed with open arms.

But, as with many major Y2K fashion trends, the slim-fitting style is making a return (much to the dismay of some, we assume), and the Princess of Wales is the latest to demonstrate how to style them in 2025.

© Getty Images The Princess of Wales wore a pair of cigarette trousers on an outing in Colchester

The stylish royal visited the RHS Wellbeing Garden at Colchester Hospital in Essex on Wednesday. She oozed casual-chic in a beige pinstriped blazer by Blaze Milano, layered with a tan striped poplin shirt by Ralph Lauren, braving an unusual stripe-on-stripe combo that worked perfectly.

It was her opinion-diving deep brown cigarette trousers that caught the eyes of fashion fans - an 80s-esque style that is becoming a 2025 fashion favourite. Need some convincing that the retro silhouette belongs in SS25? See below our favourite ways to style them this season.

© GC Images Like Victoria Beckham Thanks to VB's enduring style file, this look from 2018 is perfect for this season. You can never go wrong with a white tee, stilettos and oversized sunglasses.

© Getty Images With an Elevated Jacket We love this cool jacket to take a pair of cigarette trousers or jeans up a notch. Pair with some block-heeled preppy shoes and a designer handbag for some added Parisian vibes.

© Corbis via Getty Images With a Black Blazer For a classic, undeniably chic evening look, pair some satin cigarette trousers with a black blazer and matching heels. So simple yet so good.

© Getty Images With Tights and Heels This look is the only thing making us excited for autumn. The sheer tights and sandal layering is so cool, made more statement-y by the shorter length of these cigarette jeans.