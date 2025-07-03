Princess Kate's opinion-dividing trousers are 2025's biggest retro fashion trend

If there's one fashion trend that divides the masses more than low waists, socks and sandals and capri pants, it's the straight leg vs wide leg trouser silhouette.
After the domination of super skinny jeans in the early 2000s, the introduction of wide-leg shapes over more recent years was welcomed with open arms.
But, as with many major Y2K fashion trends, the slim-fitting style is making a return (much to the dismay of some, we assume), and the Princess of Wales is the latest to demonstrate how to style them in 2025.
The stylish royal visited the RHS Wellbeing Garden at Colchester Hospital in Essex on Wednesday. She oozed casual-chic in a beige pinstriped blazer by Blaze Milano, layered with a tan striped poplin shirt by Ralph Lauren, braving an unusual stripe-on-stripe combo that worked perfectly.
It was her opinion-diving deep brown cigarette trousers that caught the eyes of fashion fans - an 80s-esque style that is becoming a 2025 fashion favourite. Need some convincing that the retro silhouette belongs in SS25? See below our favourite ways to style them this season.