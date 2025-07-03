Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kate Middleton's cigarette trousers are 2025's biggest retro fashion trend
Subscribe
Kate Middleton's cigarette trousers are 2025's biggest retro fashion trend
kate middleton smiling in checked jacket and blue shirt© Getty

Princess Kate's opinion-dividing trousers are 2025's biggest retro fashion trend

Like it or not, the slim-leg silhouette is back - here's how to style them in 2025

Lauren Ramsay
Fashion and Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

If there's one fashion trend that divides the masses more than low waists, socks and sandals and capri pants, it's the straight leg vs wide leg trouser silhouette.

After the domination of super skinny jeans in the early 2000s, the introduction of wide-leg shapes over more recent years was welcomed with open arms. 

But, as with many major Y2K fashion trends, the slim-fitting style is making a return (much to the dismay of some, we assume), and the Princess of Wales is the latest to demonstrate how to style them in 2025. 

Kate in the RHS Wellbeing Garden© Getty Images
The Princess of Wales wore a pair of cigarette trousers on an outing in Colchester

The stylish royal visited the RHS Wellbeing Garden at Colchester Hospital in Essex on Wednesday. She oozed casual-chic in a beige pinstriped blazer by Blaze Milano, layered with a tan striped poplin shirt by Ralph Lauren, braving an unusual stripe-on-stripe combo that worked perfectly.

It was her opinion-diving deep brown cigarette trousers that caught the eyes of fashion fans - an 80s-esque style that is becoming a 2025 fashion favourite. Need some convincing that the retro silhouette belongs in SS25? See below our favourite ways to style them this season.

Victoria Beckham is seen on June 24, 2018 in Paris, France. (Photo by Marc Piasecki/GC Images)© GC Images

Like Victoria Beckham

Thanks to VB's enduring style file, this look from 2018 is perfect for this season. You can never go wrong with a white tee, stilettos and oversized sunglasses.

Leo Eberlin seen wearing Bottega Veneta black sunglasses, Leo Mathild diamond jewelry / diamond rings, Allude x Leo Mathild blue cashmere wool cardigan jacket, Zara blue denim straight leg jeans / pants, HermÃ¨s Birkin blue leather bag and Chanel denim fabric logo pattern heels, on February 25, 2024 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images)© Getty Images

With an Elevated Jacket

We love this cool jacket to take a pair of cigarette trousers or jeans up a notch. Pair with some block-heeled preppy shoes and a designer handbag for some added Parisian vibes.

Carmen Chaplin attends the awards ceremony red carpet during Day Three of the 39th Cabourg Film Festival on June 13, 2025 in Cabourg, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)© Corbis via Getty Images

With a Black Blazer

For a classic, undeniably chic evening look, pair some satin cigarette trousers with a black blazer and matching heels. So simple yet so good.

A guest wears black sunglasses, white Calvin Klein Jeans print t-shirt, cream unbuttoned long sleeve shirt, black blazer jacket, black leather belt, navy blue washed straight denim jean pants, black sheer mesh tights, black heels leather shoes, outside Calvin Klein, during the New York Fashion week Fall/Winter 2025 on February 7, 2025 in New York, New York. (Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)© Getty Images

With Tights and Heels

This look is the only thing making us excited for autumn. The sheer tights and sandal layering is so cool, made more statement-y by the shorter length of these cigarette jeans. 

Diane Batoukina wears black sunglasses from YSL / Yves Saint Laurent, a black t-shirt, a beige long belted trench coat from Maison Margiela, a black shiny quilted / grained leather Boy shoulder bag from Chanel, blue denim cigarette pants from Massimo Dutti, black Converse sneakers, during a street style fashion photo session, on March 23, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)© Getty Images

With a Classic Trench Coat

A light layer is always advised during summer in the UK. Throw on your favourite trench for an easy breezy day look.

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics
More Fashion
See more
Read More