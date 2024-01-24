Nicola Peltz is a Balenciaga girl now

Welp, Nicola Peltz Beckham joining Kim Kardashian as a Balenciaga ambassador was most definitely not on my 2024 bingo card and I have a sneaky suspicion that 2024 has a few too many tricks up its sleeve…

Posted yesterday to her 3.1 million Instagram followers, Nicola shared the news that she was working with the recent "controversial" fashion empire, posting a branded image of her kitted out in a full Balenciaga look, posing inside a wardrobe filled with the Spanish-founded brand's most iconic bag silhouettes.

© Balenciaga Nicola is the new Balenciaga poster girl

Victoria Beckham's daughter-in-law captioned the post “My dream closet [cloud emoji] @balenciaga shot by @inezandvinoodh [cloud emoji] thank you so much for having me. Quickly after sharing the grid post, her followers flocked to the comments to express their thoughts.

Nicola wasn’t the only socialite to be involved in the new imagery. American influencer and co-founded the company Wildflower Cases, Devon Lee Carson was also involved in the closet campaign. Sharing a similar image to Nicola’s to her 1.4 million followers, excitedly captioning the post, “The first designer bag I ever got was a @balenciaga city bag AND NOW 10 YEARS LATER IM DOING A CAMPAIGN FOR IT... Thank you to the @balenciaga team for including me!! @inezandvinoodh thank you for being the greatest and @johanfleury I love you!!!!!!!"

© Instagram / @devonleecarlson Devon has recently worked with Miu Miu and Marc Jacobs

Devon's post seemed to welcome a lot more support with the likes of Matilda Djerf commenting "YOU ARE INSANE" and Lila Moss leaving a simple "DEVON!!!!!"

© Instagram / @kimkardashian Kimmy K has been sporting Balenciaga for years now

The new campaign comes just days after Kim Kardashian announced that she officially signed on to be the brand’s newest ambassador. The eldest Kardashian sister and business mogul also posted her recent closet campaign with the brand to her Instagram, sharing a video of herself in a black strapless unitard, counting her Balenciaga bags.

Kim guessed that she had a whopping 130 Balenciaga bags in her personal closet, and after a little quick math, the A-lister confirmed that she was "one bag off" and in fact has "129."