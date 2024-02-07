Kim Kardashian's nude tights redefine the 'no trousers' trend

No Kim Kardashian outfit would be complete without something skin-tight, eccentric or completely unexpected.

Living up to her reputation in the sartorial department, she shared a new video from her latest campaign with Spanish label Balenciaga, and her bizarre pantaboots are redefining fashion's favourite 'no trousers' trend.

© Instagram/@kimkardashian Kim shared another video from the campaign to her stories

Kim stood in her accessories closet (which she previously counted holds a whopping 129 bags from the brand) wearing a nude turtleneck bodysuit tucked into a pair of similar-hued leggings adorned with lace, to give the illusion she's wearing nothing but a pair of tights.

© Instagram/@kimkardashian Kim stars in Balenciaga's 'closet campaign' alongside Nicola Peltz

Eschewing trousers has been fashion's favourite styling hack this season. From Kendall Jenner in a poplin shirt and loafers to Maya Jama in a blazer and tights, the trend - which dominated the AW23 runways - swiftly made its way onto mainstream sartorial agendas, and the A-listers are proving the look isn't going anywhere for 2024.

© Robert Kamau Kim's sister Kendall nailing the trend in New York City

Kim's leggings redefined the trend by giving the same aesthetic, but in reality, she wore completely opaque pantaboots - the scuba style leggings with built-in shoes that both she and Victoria Beckham have been obsessed with season after season.

It's a rare occasion that we see Kim K wearing the same outfit twice, but she also wore her head-turning leggings to Balenciaga's Fall 2024 fashion show in Los Angeles last December. For her seat on the FROW, she paired them with a zip-up hoodie and an Erewhon shopping bag - a look that epitomised 'high-low dressing' to the highest levels.

Though Nicola Peltz and Devon Lee Carson joined the Balenciaga family just a few weeks ago as part of the same campaign, Kim has been a longstanding ambassador of the brand that faced major backlash in 2022 after a campaign that sparked major controversy.

Kim is pioneering fashion trends once again and we are utterly in awe.