Kim Kardashian's nude tights redefine the 'no trousers' trend

No Kim Kardashian outfit would be complete without something skin-tight, eccentric or completely unexpected.
Living up to her reputation in the sartorial department, she shared a new video from her latest campaign with Spanish label Balenciaga, and her bizarre pantaboots are redefining fashion's favourite 'no trousers' trend.
Kim stood in her accessories closet (which she previously counted holds a whopping 129 bags from the brand) wearing a nude turtleneck bodysuit tucked into a pair of similar-hued leggings adorned with lace, to give the illusion she's wearing nothing but a pair of tights.
Eschewing trousers has been fashion's favourite styling hack this season. From Kendall Jenner in a poplin shirt and loafers to Maya Jama in a blazer and tights, the trend - which dominated the AW23 runways - swiftly made its way onto mainstream sartorial agendas, and the A-listers are proving the look isn't going anywhere for 2024.
Kim's leggings redefined the trend by giving the same aesthetic, but in reality, she wore completely opaque pantaboots - the scuba style leggings with built-in shoes that both she and Victoria Beckham have been obsessed with season after season.
It's a rare occasion that we see Kim K wearing the same outfit twice, but she also wore her head-turning leggings to Balenciaga's Fall 2024 fashion show in Los Angeles last December. For her seat on the FROW, she paired them with a zip-up hoodie and an Erewhon shopping bag - a look that epitomised 'high-low dressing' to the highest levels.
Though Nicola Peltz and Devon Lee Carson joined the Balenciaga family just a few weeks ago as part of the same campaign, Kim has been a longstanding ambassador of the brand that faced major backlash in 2022 after a campaign that sparked major controversy.
Kim is pioneering fashion trends once again and we are utterly in awe.