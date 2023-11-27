Kim Kardashian is a bow girlie, just like us

If we couldn't love the style muse any more than we already do, she goes and steps out in a gown adorned with a ribbon bow. Talk about a girl after my own heart.

Although this look was worn to the annual Baby2Baby Gala earlier this month, the SKIMS and KKW Beauty founder only just took to Instagram to post her own outfit pictures.

MORE: Kim Kardashian unveils dramatic honey blonde hair transformation

RELATED: Sofia Richie, Kim Kardashian, Hailey Bieber: The Best Dressed from the Baby2Baby Gala

Designed by her favourite Spanish-founded fashion house Balenciaga, the high-necked, skintight black floral sheer gown fitted the second eldest Kardashian sister and mother of four like a glove, hugging in all the right places to accentuate her curves.

© Instagram

In true Kim Kardashian style, she paired the opulent gown with an abundance of sleek, long black hair extensions, a pair of nude heels and a matching nude manicure. One thing we didn't expect from the recent GQ Man of the Year Winner was that of this season's most trending motif; the bow. Detailing the snatched waist silhouette of the look is a black ribbon bow belt, the only accessory she opted to wear for the night, proving that a simple bow is all you need, even when attending an A-list event.

Favoured in the fashion industry and made famous by the likes of Sandy Liang and Simone Rocha, the bow motif in all forms has made a resurgence like no other, and we may have TikTok to thank.

© Instagram A very bow heavy look from Simone Rocha's SS24 show

From outfit DIYs to the latest Christmas tree decor, the notion of “putting a bow on it” has been doing the rounds for a while now. Some of our favourites involve replacing regular laces with ribbon, hair bows either tied around a ponytail, space buns or plaits and handbag straps adorned with a colourful knitted or crocheted tie.

I guess this proves that not even Kim Kardashian is safe from the world of TikTok trends.