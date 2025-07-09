Nicola Peltz celebrates major family news amid Beckham feud

Nicola Peltz and her husband Brooklyn Beckham doubled down on their support of the actress' family amid a reported feud with his parents David and Victoria Beckham, whom he hasn't been seen with in months.

Nicola couldn't have been happier for her brother, Will Peltz, who proposed to his girlfriend Kenya Kinski-Jones while on their lavish family getaway in Saint-Tropez.

Popping the question

© Instagram Nicola celebrated her brother's engagement

The proud sister reshared Will's Instagram post announcing the news on Tuesday, which featured a snap of the pair with Kenya's new ring on full display.

"Just engaged. My whole heart for my whole life," Will wrote in the caption. Nicola added, "Best news ever!" above the photo, and took to the comment section to share the love with her newest family member.

"KENYA JONES PELTZ!!!!!!! MY FOREVER SISTER!!!! IM SO HAPPY I LOVE YOU BOTH!!!!!" she exclaimed. Her husband also threw his support behind Will and Kenya, resharing their sweet photo and writing: "Congratulations @willpeltz @kenyakinskij x love u 2 x so happy for you guys."

Tight-knit

© Instagram Nicola is close with her seven siblings

Nicola is incredibly close to her family and is one of eight siblings, including Matthew, Will, Brad, Brittany, Diesel, Zachary and Gregory.

Their father, Nelson Peltz, is a billionaire and chairman of Wendy's Company, Sysco, and The Madison Square Garden Company, while his wife, Claudia Heffner Peltz, is a former model.

The 30-year-old revealed to Byrdie in 2024 that her parents were a major inspiration in her marriage to Brooklyn, thanks to their decades-long commitment to each other. Before their family feud, David and Victoria also served as the pinnacle of long-lasting love to the young couple.

© Instagram Her mother is a former model

"Anyone who has been married for a long time, it's such a beautiful thing," she told the outlet. "My parents have been together for maybe 40 years? And David and Victoria have been together since Brooklyn was a baby, which is like 25 years. My parents, their love inspires me every day. It sounds cheesy, but that's how I feel."

She added that family was the most important thing in her life, and that she visits as often as possible.

"Family is everything to me, and I mean that with my whole heart," she said. "I go to Florida any chance I get, and we stay at my parents' house. It honestly makes me so happy to wake up and have my siblings around. It's really hard to get us all in the same place because there are so many of us. When we're all together, it's so fun."

Family first

© Dave Benett/Getty Images Brooklyn has not been seen with his parents in months

Nicola's siblings have pursued various careers, with some choosing to become professional ice hockey players or join their father's company. Her brother Will is in the entertainment business, with roles in Sierra Burgess Is a Loser, In Time and Unfriended.

Nicola and Brooklyn's celebratory comments come amid their reported feud with the Beckham family, which seemed to escalate after the couple did not appear at David or Victoria's birthday bashes. They also failed to acknowledge his parents publicly despite tagging him in sweet social media posts to celebrate Father's Day and their wedding anniversary.

Instead, the chef has only had eyes for his wife, whom he married in 2022 in a lavish celebration.

