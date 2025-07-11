Amal Clooney's crisp white halter neck dress is pure perfection for scorching summer 2025

Let's face it, when Amal Clooney steps onto a red carpet - we take notice.

At this year's King's Trust Awards, held at Royal Festival Hall, she once again redefined effortless elegance in a statuesque white column gown with structured silver halter neck detail. And we're obsessed.

Simply put, the look is everything summer 2025 fashion aspires to be: clean, minimalist, and radiant.

© WireImage George Clooney and Amal Clooney

The pristine white fit is fluid and perfectly tailored, speaking to a season that's favouring sculptural silhouettes over OTT embellishment.

The silver neckline detail adds a futuristic note, and the whole ensemble oozes 'Quiet Luxury,' aka the trend that simply won't quit, leaving us all aspiring to look like off-duty millionaires who've thrown together their ensembles with incredible nonchalance.

© WireImage Makeup powerhouse Charlotte Tilbury was also at the event

Amal's accessories of choice consisted of a silver clutch bag, super delicate jewellery and of course, black sunglasses.

And a moment for the shoes - stilettos naturally, with silver points and vinyl detail. Fancy!

Amal's summer wardrobe's often leans into neutral palettes with sharp tailoring and sleek lines. This Grecian goddess moment is Amal at her very best and we can't wait to recreate the look this summer (sadly without George Clooney by our side.)

© Dave Benett/Getty Images George Clooney and Amal Clooney inside the event

The King's Trust and TKMaxx and Homesense Awards are an annual celebration of the successes of those supported by The Trust, and this year the ceremony showcased the Trust's incredible impact in young people's lives, helping them to gain the confidence and skills needed to get into the work place.

Beyond fashion, 2025 has been a banner year for Amal in her professional pursuits. Continuing her human rights advocacy, she expanded her influence through the Clooney Foundation for Justice, launching new initiatives supporting displaced communities in conflict zones.

The foundation, set up by Amal and her husband George, provides free legal aid in defence of free speech and women's rights in more than 40 countries.