Amal Clooney gave her flippy mini skirt a heatwave makeover – and we're obsessed

Dressing for the heatwave is an art that's difficult to master, but Amal Clooney does it with poise and effortlessness every time.

George Clooney's wife may have a packed schedule between balancing her career as a human rights lawyer, joining her husband at red carpet events and being a doting mother to twins Ella and Alexander, but she is also an unofficial style icon with her carefully selected wardrobe.

Back in 2018, Amal gave us all a lesson in dressing for the heatwave at work, modelling seriously elegant office attire as she was papped in Manhattan.

© GC Images Amal Clooney looked stunning in a skirt co-ord in 2018

Before the skirt co-ord took the fashion industry by storm once again in the early 2020s – after becoming initially popular in the 1960s – Amal proved she was ahead of her time in the flippy mini skirt set. Her pleated above-the-knee skirt was an easy and breezy way to keep cool in the warm sun, while her boxy matching jacket had short sleeves and a loose fit for maximum comfort.

She added oversized sunglasses and a pop of colour with her skyscraper heels, styling her long brunette hair in bouncy waves.

Monochrome muse

© GC Images Amal often dresses in monochrome outfits

Amal is no stranger to a monochrome outfit, especially when she's in New York. In fact, she relies on them as one of her summer fashion staples, from her white mini dress and trench coat in New York in 2022 to her structured pencil dress back in 2019.

© GC Images The human rights lawyer was pictured in Venice in an effortless mini dress with husband George Clooney

Meanwhile, she applied her fail-safe fashion rule to her trip to Venice in 2023, where she was spotted holding hands with her husband George in a shift dress with a delicate black lace print breaking up the ivory colour.

Fashion secrets

While she prefers to speak about her work, Amal has shared a rare insight into her fashion in an interview with Vogue. "I hate the idea that you somehow, as a human being, have to be put in a box. There’s no reason why lawyers can’t be fun – or actresses can’t be serious," she said.

George Clooney's wife wore the 2001 John Galliano green beaded chevron slip to the Ticket to Paradise premiere

She also favours vintage outfits, which she sources with the help of Marie Blanchet, who founded her own elite concierge service, Mon Vintage, in November 2020.

She has helped Amal get her hands on the spring/summer 2001 John Galliano green beaded chevron slip she wore to the Ticket to Paradise premiere and a Jean-Louis Scherrer by Stéphane Rolland couture 2007 gown to wear to Buckingham Palace.

But when asked about other vintage pieces Amal has worn, she insisted that operating away from the spotlight is crucial in her line of work. "I’d rather keep them discreet. As Yves Saint Laurent said, ‘Over the years, I have learned that what is important in a dress is the woman who is wearing it,'" she told Vogue.