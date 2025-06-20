6 'unexpected' fashion trends you should be wearing in summer 2025

It's official, summer 2025 is here (thank goodness). The rain and cold seem like a distant memory, and the sun is here to stay.

Heatwave dances aside, the changing weather often means a wardrobe revamp, and many of 2025's biggest fashion trends have been around before. Think 90s glam with a stylish, modern twist. Warning - some of them may surprise you, and you may even have a few hanging up in your wardrobe already...

Tank tops

No, we can't believe it either. The humble tank top is usually a layering item that you pair with blazers, and is often associated with casual, male dressing. Not anymore!

© Amazon Tank tops are everywhere right now

The scoop neck is all the rage, with Stella McCartney and Ralph Lauren endorsing the look.

Vest top, £9.99, H&M

Layer this H&M bargain with linen trousers and some statement earrings, and you're good to go.

Denim shorts

We all own a pair of denim shorts. The ultimate in sunny wardrobe fodder, they are so easy to slip on with sandals and a great white shirt.

'Denim Scallop Pocket Long Shorts', £89, Never Fully Dressed

This year, it's all about the Bermuda shorts in denim; slightly longer than the hot-pant variety and smarter to boot. Aim for the hem to finish right above the knee, like these delightful pair from Never Fully Dressed. A great alternative to jeans when the weather turns hot.

Powder pink

Every man and his dog are embracing butter yellow right now (including us), but like all popular trends, it will start to filter out as the year progresses. Get ready for another pastel hue in its place - powder pink!

'Aloha Wanderwell Dress', £275, Smock London

Still in the ice-cream-toned family, the bubblegum pink shade is a gentle nod to the Barbiecore explosion from two years ago, but paler. All over S225 catwalks, from Erdem to Jason Wu, it's very flattering on all skin tones. A summer dress like this one from Smock London ticks all the boxes.

The new boho

“Boho fashion isn’t the first fashion trend we’ve seen return from the late 1990s and early 2000s, but it’s certainly proving itself to be Gen Z’s favourite for the summer," says Rebekah Allen, the owner and designer behind Le Serey Jewellery.

Embroidered Daydream Top, £228, Free People

Loose silhouettes, lace accents, and fringing are where it's at, coupled with layered necklaces. This pretty number by Free People would look fabulous with simple jeans or a gypsy-style skirt.

Plaid

Plaid is often worn in the colder months - the darker tones and rich check print are definitely associated with cosy season. But that was before grunge became a thing!

'Roselena Midi Dress' £50, Nobody's Child

One of the world's oldest prints, it can look elegant, especially if you team it in the form of a loose, summer dress that is easy to throw on. This Nobody's Child dress features fabulous puff sleeves, too.

Disco jeans

Do you remember Disco pants? The ultra shiny leggings that sucked you in, making you feel like Sandy from Grease? Well, fast forward to 2025, and we have their big sister - the Disco jean.

© Amazon Disco jeans are here to stay in 2025

If you're not sure what they are, let us break it down. They are stretchy trousers, made to resemble denim, but are mostly made from spandex. They are tight, figure-hugging and high-waisted, and we're so here for this fashion revival, and it seems we aren't the only ones! We decided to ask our HELLO! readers in a poll as to whether they would don these retro numbers, and overwhelmingly, people are willing to give them a try! Have your say in the poll below.